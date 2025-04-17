Indian student's US deportation blocked: Wider visa implications decoded

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of Krish Lal Isserdasani, a 21-year-old Indian student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Isserdasani had been facing removal from the US following the sudden revocation of his student visa, but the court intervened to stop the process—for now.

Who is Krish Lal Isserdasani?

Isserdasani came to the US in 2021 on an F-1 student visa, a non-immigrant visa that allows foreign students to study at accredited institutions. He was on track to graduate this year and had plans for post-graduation work under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.

What triggered the Deportation?

In November 2024, Isserdasani was briefly detained for a verbal altercation—an incident categorized as disorderly conduct. Although the district attorney did not press charges, the incident was reported to immigration authorities. In early April 2025, Isserdasani was informed that his SEVIS record had been terminated—a move that invalidated his visa.

The reason cited was his identification in a criminal records check related to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct arrest from November 2024, for which he was never charged and did not have to appear in court.

What alarmed his legal team and supporters was the lack of due process—no formal hearing or notice was given before his deportation was scheduled. Isserdasani's lawyer filed for a temporary restraining order, arguing that he was given no warning or opportunity to defend himself.

How did the court step in?

On April 15, 2025, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction preventing the Department of Homeland Security from deporting Isserdasani. The judge emphasized that deportation without a proper hearing could violate the student's constitutional rights, especially given that the criminal charges were dismissed. This case is significant as it represents a pushback against the broad visa crackdown and is considered a potential victory for other affected international students.

Is this part of a larger trend?

Yes. Isserdasani’s case is one of many where foreign students in the U.S. have faced sudden visa revocations under recent immigration crackdowns. The Trump administration has revived the use of the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely-used 18th-century law, to expedite deportations of non-citizens from specific countries.

Civil rights groups like the ACLU have filed lawsuits arguing these actions bypass due process and disproportionately affect students with minor infractions or no criminal record.

What happens next?

The temporary block means Isserdasani can stay in the U.S. for now, but his long-term status is still uncertain. The court will hold further hearings to determine whether the visa revocation was lawful and whether his deportation can proceed.

This case could also set a legal precedent for how visa terminations and student deportations are handled moving forward.

The United States has historically been a top destination for international students, including a significant number from India. However, recent policy shifts and enforcement actions have created uncertainty and anxiety for many. This explainer provides context, examples, relevance, and implications for foreign students, drawing from the provided article and other relevant sources.

Hardening stance on immigration

Under the Trump administration, there has been a notable hardening of stance on immigration, extending to international students. This has manifested in several ways:

Increased Visa Denials: Reports indicate a significant rise in the denial rates for US student visas. For instance, in the past fiscal year (October 2023–September 2024), 41% of international student visa applications were denied, nearly double the rejection rate from 2014.

Visa Revocations and SEVIS Terminations: The US government has been actively revoking existing student visas and terminating student records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS). SEVIS is a web-based system that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uses to maintain information on nonimmigrant students and exchange visitors. Termination of a SEVIS record means the student loses their legal status in the US.

Broad Interpretation of Grounds for Revocation: Visas are being revoked for a wider range of reasons, including minor legal infractions like traffic violations, past incidents, and even alleged online support for certain groups. Some universities have expressed surprise at the reasons for these revocations.

"Catch and Revoke" Initiatives: There are reports of the US government using AI-driven programmes to scrutinize social media and online activity to identify students whose views are deemed problematic, leading to visa revocations.

Rhetoric Making International Students Feel Unwelcome: Statements from government officials have, at times, created an environment where international students feel less welcome in the US. Example: The Case of Krish Lal Isserdasani

Relevance: The SEVIS System and Legal Status

The case underscores the critical role of the SEVIS system in maintaining the legal status of international students in the US. Once a student's SEVIS record is terminated:

They are considered to be without legal immigration status in the US.

They may be required to leave the country immediately.

They face the risk of detention and deportation.

Their ability to complete their studies and pursue future opportunities like Optional Practical Training (OPT) is jeopardized.

These points are standard aspects of US immigration law and the SEVIS regulations, as outlined by the Department of Homeland Security and explained by immigration law experts (general knowledge in the field). The fact that visas are being revoked based on minor incidents or even without convictions raises concerns about due process and the fairness of the system.

Implications for Foreign Students

According to data compiled by Inside Higher Ed, over 950 international students and recent graduates across more than 170 colleges and universities have had their legal status changed or revoked since January 2025. These actions have affected both undergraduate and graduate students, as well as recent alumni on Optional Practical Training (OPT).

Minor Infractions, Major Consequences: Many terminations and revocations are based on relatively minor issues, such as technical SEVIS errors, missed credits, outdated medical records, or previous misdemeanors. In some cases, students have reported being unaware that their SEVIS status was terminated until they were stopped at airports, had visa interviews denied, or faced unexpected ICE contact.

Increased Anxiety and Uncertainty: The possibility of sudden visa revocation and SEVIS termination can create significant stress and anxiety for students who are trying to focus on their studies.

" Affected students have described being blindsided by the revocations, suddenly cut off from housing, classes, and employment. Some are seeking legal help to reinstate their SEVIS records or challenge visa denials. Others are withdrawing from campus life out of fear, deleting political content from social media, or avoiding international travel.

The 287(g) program has granted campus police expanded immigration enforcement authority, allowing them to collaborate with ICE. This shift has led to increased anxiety among students, particularly international students, who fear that minor infractions could lead to severe consequences. Universities are now navigating the complexities of this new enforcement landscape, which marks a significant departure from previous policies that treated educational institutions as ‘sensitive locations," said Herman Legal Group in a note.

Need for Diligence and Caution: Students need to be extremely careful about their conduct, both online and offline, as even minor infractions could potentially lead to severe immigration consequences. This includes being cautious about social media activity and any interactions with law enforcement.

Importance of Understanding Legal Rights: It is crucial for international students to be aware of their rights and the legal avenues available to them if their visa status is threatened. This is standard legal advice for anyone facing potential legal issues.

Seeking Legal Counsel: If a student's visa is revoked or their SEVIS record is terminated, seeking immediate legal advice from an experienced immigration attorney is highly recommended.