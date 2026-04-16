Indonesian deploys 'Dharma Dewata force' to track foreign tourists in Bali

Indonesia has set up a patrol unit to monitor foreign tourists in Bali, seeking “stability and security” in one of Asia’s busiest tourist hubs after a string of incidents involving foreigners misbehaving and disrespecting local culture.

Dedicated task force for on-ground checks

The Dharma Dewata Immigration Patrol Task Force comprises around 100 immigration officers, senior provincial officials and members of the regional leadership forum, according to a press statement by the Directorate General of Immigration.

“The formation of this Immigration Patrol Task Force is a concrete step to maintain stability and security in Bali, Indonesia’s leading tourist destination,” said Hendarsam Marantoko, director general of immigration, at an inauguration event on Wednesday.

Why Bali is tightening oversight The task force was set up amid rising tourist inflows that coincide with immigration violations and crimes blamed on foreigners. Bali received more than 6.9 million foreign tourists in 2025, underscoring its status as a global travel hotspot. Between January 1 and April 12, the authorities recorded 165 deportations and 62 detentions of foreigners for violations, according to government immigration data. Alleged violations include visa overstays, misuse of permits and foreigner’ involvement in criminal cases in Canggu and Seminyak. The task force is part of a broader push to ensure that tourism growth does not dilute regulatory compliance or local culture.

How the patrol system will work The Dharma Dewata Task Force has been designed as a field-level enforcement unit with both preventive and punitive functions. Key operational features include: Routine and surprise checks on foreigners’ documents and activities

Focus on high-density foreigner zones such as Canggu, Kerobokan, Kediri, and Ubud

Quick-response capability to address suspected violations

On-ground verification of visa compliance and permitted activities The name “Dharma Dewata” itself reflects a symbolic intent —combining “dharma” (righteousness) with “dewata” (Bali, often called the Island of the Gods) — to signal ethical enforcement aligned with local values. Community-level surveillance through PIMPASA Alongside patrols, Indonesia has introduced a parallel community-based monitoring mechanism under the PIMPASA (Village Guidance Immigration Officers) programme.

This initiative aims to create early-warning systems at the grassroots level by: Partnering with village authorities and community leaders

Collecting initial information on foreign nationals’ presence and activities

Providing on-ground education about immigration rules Officials say a dual approach of tactical patrols plus community surveillance will help close enforcement gaps, particularly in areas beyond routine patrol coverage. Marantoko emphasised that this integrated strategy is central to maintaining Bali’s positioning. “Bali must remain a welcoming destination for quality tourists, while remaining firm in its response to any violations of applicable laws and regulations,” he said. What this means for travellers For tourists and long-stay residents, the development has practical implications rather than signalling any targeted restriction.

India has emerged as a fast-growing source market for Bali, including tourists, remote workers, and digital nomads. While the vast majority comply with regulations, stricter enforcement raises the compliance bar. What travellers should do Carry valid documents at all times: Passport, visa, and residence permits may be checked during patrols. Adhere strictly to visa conditions: Working on a tourist visa or engaging in commercial activity without authorisation can invite penalties. Avoid overstays: Even short overstays are increasingly being flagged and penalised. Respect local laws and norms: Enforcement now extends beyond documentation to behavioural compliance. A shift towards “quality tourism” The latest move aligns with Indonesia’s broader tourism policy shift, from volume-driven growth to attracting “quality tourists” who comply with regulations and contribute sustainably to the local economy.