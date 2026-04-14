Visa curbs hit Indian student flows to UK: Heriot-Watt dy principal

The university added that it is working closely with the UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and expects normal on-campus operations to resume as the situation stabilises. O’Donovan noted that institutions are having to rethink how they evaluate students to distinguish original work from artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted outputs, even as they actively encourage responsible use of such tools. He added that universities must embed AI and digital literacy into curricula to prepare graduates for workplaces where these tools will be widely used, while also teaching critical thinking to assess the reliability of AI-generated content. O’Donovan said the evolving demands of the workplace, including in India, are pushing universities and employers to place greater emphasis on soft skills alongside technical training. These include communication, teamwork, adaptability and the ability to operate in digital and cross-cultural environments. He noted that industry expectations now go beyond domain expertise to include the ability to collaborate virtually, take initiative and function effectively in global teams, prompting universities to embed such competencies into curricula through project-based learning and interdisciplinary exposure.