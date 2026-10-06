New Zealand changes parent visa selection: How the new rules work

New Zealand has changed how parents waiting for a Parent Resident Visa will be selected, with the new system taking effect on October 5. The biggest change is that about 90 per cent of eligible expressions of interest (EOIs) will now be picked according to how long they have been in the queue, while the remaining 10 per cent will be selected through a random ballot.

The annual limit of 2,500 Parent Resident Visa approvals in principle remains unchanged, according to Immigration New Zealand.

How the new selection system works

Under the previous arrangement, EOIs were selected through separate processes. Immigration New Zealand has now moved all valid Parent Resident Visa EOIs into a single pool.

Under the new hybrid system: About 90 per cent of EOIs will be selected in date order, giving priority to earlier submissions.

About 10 per cent will be selected through a random ballot.

The annual limit remains 2,500 approvals in principle.

The first selection round under the new system is scheduled for November 10, 2026. The change could make the process more predictable for parents who have already been waiting for a long time, while retaining a limited opportunity for newer EOIs to be selected through the ballot. Existing Indian applicants do not need to reapply Indian parents who had a valid EOI on October 5 need not submit a fresh EOI. Immigration New Zealand has automatically moved existing valid EOIs into the new single pool.

However, queue positions have not yet been finalised. Immigration New Zealand said it will contact eligible EOI holders once the final ordering and transitional arrangements have been completed. Applicants have been asked not to contact the department to ask for their queue position while this work is under way. For Indian families already waiting, this means the date on which the EOI was submitted could become particularly important because most selections will now be made in chronological order. EOIs will no longer automatically expire after two years Another important change is the treatment of EOIs that remain in the pool for a long period.

Under the new rules, an EOI will no longer automatically expire after two years. However, applicants will need to confirm that they still want to remain in the pool within six months of each two-year anniversary. There is no additional fee for this confirmation. Applicants should also ensure that their email address and other contact details are up to date, as Immigration New Zealand will use these details to communicate about the EOI and selection process. What happens next? The first selection under the hybrid system is due on November 10. Immigration New Zealand will provide further information to EOI holders once queue positions and transitional arrangements are finalised.