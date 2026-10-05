Australia visa rules change: How should Indian students plan their degrees

Australia’s student and post-study visa changes could change how Indians plan their education journey, particularly those considering a master’s or bachelor’s degree with plans for further study.

The September 17 changes tighten rules around dependants and target visa hopping. While the immediate impact is likely to be greater for married students and those with children, the wider question is how students should plan when immigration rules can change during a three- or four-year degree.

Amit Garga, cofounder of The WorldGrad, a transnational education (TNE) provider, tells Amit Kumar what Indian students should do. Edited excerpts from an email interview:

Australia has tightened rules around dependants of most new international students and Temporary Graduate visa holders. What does this mean for Indian students?

The significance goes beyond dependants. It signals a broader shift in Australia’s international education policy. The education proposition is being separated more clearly from the migration proposition.

Indian students accounted for 16 per cent of Australia’s international students in the first half of 2026. The new change will impact demand from India for coursework-based master’s programmes, but not research-based master’s programmes. It will cool demand, but this is likely to be from migration-focused students. Students choosing Australia for the quality of education and career opportunities will continue to consider it. A student should choose a destination and degree based on three aspects: the quality and career relevance of the degree; the total cost, including living expenses; and the flexibility available if policy conditions change. Migration should become a choice at a later stage of the journey.

How significantly could family considerations now influence the choice of Australia? The September 17 announcement tightens rules around bringing family members on student and post-study visas. Most new international students will no longer be able to automatically bring family members, with certain exceptions such as eligible PhD and research students. The changes also affect family members of graduates on the Temporary Graduate Visa. Students should therefore not assume they can go alone for their master’s and automatically bring their spouse later. The biggest practical impact will be on married students and those with dependent children. They may need to plan for a period of living separately and carefully evaluate the family-visa options available when they apply.

For an Indian student choosing a bachelor’s degree in Australia today, should the decision be viewed differently? A bachelor’s degree is a three- or four-year academic commitment made in a policy environment that can evolve considerably. Students need to distinguish between education certainty and policy certainty. They can assess the university, curriculum, cost and career relevance today, but cannot know exactly what immigration settings will look like when they graduate. That makes the academic choice more important. The question should be: if the immigration environment changes, does this degree still provide relevant skills, industry exposure and credible career options? In the first half of 2026, bachelor’s degrees accounted for 41 per cent of Australia’s international higher-education enrolments. With a changing visa regime, students can also consider other geographies for employment that value Australian degrees, including India, the Middle East [West Asia] and Southeast Asia.

International education should create options rather than require students to make one irreversible destination decision on day one. Could these changes affect students who initially plan to do only a bachelor’s but later want to pursue a master’s? It makes progression planning more important, not less. Students should understand which master’s programmes they can progress to, whether the curriculum provides the right foundation, the combined cost and whether another qualification adds meaningful career value. Australia’s announcement distinguishes legitimate academic progression from visa hopping. Progression from a bachelor’s to a master’s remains permissible, while repeated course changes primarily intended to extend a stay are being targeted.

Students should therefore see a bachelor’s and relevant master’s as one coherent academic journey, rather than a series of visa decisions. How could the focus on ‘visa hopping’ affect students who change courses or institutions? The important distinction is between academic flexibility and visa-driven mobility. Students can legitimately discover that a course is not the right fit. But course selection cannot be treated as provisional, assuming there will always be an easy route to change direction later. That places greater responsibility on students, parents, universities and counsellors to get the initial academic decision right. I would describe the shift as moving from course shopping to course planning. Students need to understand the qualification, progression options, career relevance and how it fits into their longer-term academic journey.

Are Indian students and parents becoming more cautious about committing to a three- or four-year undergraduate programme overseas? I don't view the market as becoming anti-overseas education. I would describe it as becoming more sophisticated about risk. They are placing return on investment at the forefront of their decision-making. Families are asking: What happens if visa rules change? What is the value of the degree if the student returns to India? What happens to the total cost if the currency moves? What if the student wants to pursue further education elsewhere? That is a more mature way of evaluating international education. What we see at The WorldGrad is not reduced demand for international education but stronger demand for a smarter, more flexible way to access it.

Could more Indian students consider studying in India first and transferring abroad later? Yes. This is one of the more important structural opportunities emerging in international education. Traditionally, families have treated international education as a binary decision: either commit to three or four years overseas or complete the degree in India. A structured transnational education model creates a third option: begin academically in India and transition internationally when it makes academic, financial and personal sense. It can help students who want an international degree but want to reduce their initial financial exposure and retain destination flexibility. Families should assess the overall investment against tuition and living costs, employability, post-study opportunities, currency movements and possible changes in immigration policies.

What are the biggest mistakes Indian students and parents should avoid when planning a bachelor’s degree in Australia? One of the biggest mistakes is to view an Australian bachelor’s degree primarily through the lens of long-term immigration. The degree should have value in its own right; any post-study opportunity should be treated as an additional possibility, not a guaranteed outcome. Families should calculate the full cost — tuition, accommodation, living expenses, insurance, travel, currency movements and potential further study. They should also not assume today’s immigration settings will remain unchanged until graduation. Course selection should not be driven simply by perceived migration advantage. The better question is whether the course develops skills that have value in Australia, India and other global markets.

The strongest degree is one whose value travels with the student. How are Indian students responding to Australia’s changing migration rules? Australia continues to be an important destination for Indian students across bachelor’s and master’s-level education. Students are becoming more discerning about how they plan their international education journey. I would be cautious about describing the Indian market as one single trend. Students are responding differently depending on their age, academic goals, finances and the importance they place on migration. What has clearly changed is the conversation before commitment. Students and parents are asking more questions about the complete academic and career journey, comparing destinations and examining the cost-to-outcome equation.