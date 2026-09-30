Canadian province invites 41 workers in latest draw for permanent residency

Newfoundland and Labrador invited 41 workers to apply for provincial nomination earlier this week, giving selected candidates another route towards Canadian permanent residence. All 41 invitations were issued through the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP), while the province issued no invitations under the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) in this round.

The latest selection round is relevant for international workers who have an active Expression of Interest (EOI) with the province. However, receiving an invitation does not itself mean permanent residence has been granted. Candidates must first apply for provincial nomination and, if nominated, make a separate permanent residence application to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

What happened in the latest draw? According to the Newfoundland and Labrador Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism's selection results, the September 25 draw issued 41 invitations through the province’s enhanced EOI system. No minimum points score or cut-off was published for the draw. This is consistent with the province's practice of not publicly releasing a points threshold for these selection rounds. The September 25 selection was the fourth draw conducted by Newfoundland and Labrador during the month and its 16th selection round of 2026. The province’s September draws have so far been: September 4: 97 invitations, all through NLPNP September 10: 36 invitations, all through NLPNP

September 18: 62 invitations, 61 under NLPNP and one under AIP September 25: 41 invitations, all under NLPNP Taken together, these four rounds accounted for 236 invitations in September. How does the Newfoundland provincial nomination route work? The NLPNP is one of Canada’s provincial nominee programmes. Provincial governments can nominate eligible candidates who meet their immigration and labour-market requirements. For candidates, the process generally involves expressing interest through the province’s EOI system. If selected, they receive an invitation to submit a complete application for provincial nomination. A provincial nomination is not the final immigration approval. After receiving the nomination, the candidate must apply to IRCC for Canadian permanent residence and meet the federal government's eligibility and admissibility requirements.

This means candidates should treat the provincial invitation as an important stage in the process rather than as confirmation of PR. What does the September activity mean for applicants? The September draws show that Newfoundland and Labrador continued to select candidates through its provincial programme during the month, although the number of invitations varied significantly between rounds. The absence of an AIP invitation in the September 25 draw also highlights that the province does not necessarily issue invitations through both pathways in every selection round. According to reporting based on the official draw outcomes, Newfoundland and Labrador has issued about 2,695 invitations across its provincial immigration programmes in 2026 so far. Around 2,300 have been through the NLPNP and about 395 through the AIP.