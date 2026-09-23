Plan to visit Malaysia? Indians warned against using tourist visa for jobs

Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free entry for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and social visits, not for taking up employment, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has warned.

The advisory comes amid a rise in Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia after allegedly being lured by agents with false job promises, according to news agency PTI. The High Commission said that using the visa-free facility to look for or take up work can lead to serious immigration and legal consequences.

The mission said it had noticed a “noticeable increase” in Indians arriving in Malaysia on the 30-day visa-free facility with the intention of seeking employment.

Visa-free entry does not allow work The 30-day visa-free facility for Indian passport holders allows entry for tourism and social visits. It does not provide permission to work in Malaysia. The High Commission said some Indians are being misled by “unscrupulous agents with false job promises”. Those who travel without the required work authorisation could end up overstaying or acquiring an illegal immigration status. The consequences can include exploitation, detention and legal action, the mission warned. This distinction is important for Indians considering Malaysia for employment. Visa-free or visa-exempt entry only determines whether a traveller can enter the country under specified conditions. It does not automatically provide the right to work.

What genuine tourists need to carry The High Commission listed documents that genuine tourists should have to avoid immigration-related problems on arrival. Travellers should carry: A valid and verifiable return ticket

Confirmed hotel booking

Proof of online submission of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card three days before arrival

A passport with at least six months' validity The advisory is particularly relevant for travellers who may be approached by agents offering jobs after arrival. A promise of employment does not replace the requirement for the appropriate immigration permission. Indians seeking jobs must get work authorisation The High Commission has “strictly advised” Indian nationals not to travel to Malaysia for work or employment purposes without a work permit or visa with reference.

For someone planning to work in Malaysia, therefore, travelling first under the visa-free tourist arrangement and then trying to find employment is not the route indicated by the Indian mission. The warning also highlights the risks of relying on informal recruitment agents. A person who enters the country believing that a job has been arranged may discover that the offer is false or that the promised employment does not have the required authorisation. In such cases, the individual could face immigration action while also being exposed to financial exploitation or other risks. What Indian travellers should keep in mind For Indian passport holders, the distinction is between visiting Malaysia and working in Malaysia. The 30-day visa-free facility is for tourism and social visits. It should not be treated as a route for entering the country to seek employment.