Want to work in Australia? These jobs now get visa processing priority

Australia has changed the order in which it processes several skilled visa applications, giving greater priority to workers in sectors such as healthcare, construction, teaching, resources, agriculture, aquaculture and fishing, as well as certain defence and law-enforcement roles.

The new framework took effect on September 19, 2026, replacing the previous Ministerial Direction 119. It applies to applications lodged from September 19 as well as earlier applications that have not yet been finalised.

The important point for prospective migrants is that this is a change in processing order, not a change in visa eligibility. The new directions do not alter the relevant visa criteria or skilled occupation lists.

Which jobs get priority? Under the new Ministerial Direction 121, which covers temporary skilled visas, the highest priority goes to applications linked to occupations in specified sectors. These include: Healthcare

Teaching

Construction

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Fishing

Resources

Law enforcement

Defence interests The government said the broader priority framework is intended to support sectors where Australia needs skills and to support economic growth and productivity. For Indian professionals, this could be relevant particularly to applicants working in healthcare, engineering and construction-related roles, teaching and some resources-sector occupations. However, being employed in one of these broad sectors does not by itself guarantee faster processing; the occupation and application must fall within the applicable priority rules. 482 visa applicants get a separate Specialist Skills priority

The changes are particularly relevant to applicants for Australia's Skills in Demand visa, subclass 482. The new processing order puts priority-sector applications first. Specialist Skills stream applications form the second priority group. Immigration law firm Fragomen said the Specialist Skills stream currently requires applicants to meet a Specialist Skills Income Threshold of AUD 146,576 a year. After these two groups, the order is: Priority-sector occupations

Specialist Skills stream

Other applicants who were in Australia when they applied

Certain offshore applicants who applied without family members

Other applications This means that where an applicant is physically located when applying can affect processing priority. Applying from India? Location now matters For applicants applying from outside Australia, the new rules create a distinction based on whether family members are included in the application.

For subclass 482 applications outside the priority sectors, an offshore applicant who applies without another person included in the application is placed ahead of other applications in the final priority group. Fragomen similarly notes that an offshore applicant's location and whether family members are included can affect the processing priority. For example, an Indian professional applying from India for a subclass 482 visa would first need to determine whether the job falls into a priority sector or the Specialist Skills stream. If it does not, the application could fall into a lower priority category depending on whether the applicant is offshore and whether family members are included.

This does not mean that applying alone guarantees a quick decision. Ministerial Directions establish the order in which applications are considered; they do not guarantee a particular processing time. What about permanent residency? The changes also cover several permanent, provisional and regional skilled visas under Ministerial Direction 122. These include the Employer Nomination Scheme subclass 186, Skilled Independent subclass 189, Skilled Nominated subclass 190, Skilled Work Regional subclass 491 and Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional subclass 494, among other specified visas. For these applications, the priority order is: Priority 1: applications connected to occupations in the specified priority sectors

Priority 2: other applicants who were in Australia when they applied

Priority 3: eligible offshore applicants who applied without family members

Priority 4: other applications covered by the direction. For an Indian applicant looking at a permanent skilled pathway, this means that occupation and location could influence how quickly the application enters processing, but neither determines whether the applicant qualifies for the visa.

Does this change Australia's skilled occupation list? No. The new directions change the order in which applications are processed. They do not change the eligibility requirements or the applicable skilled occupation lists. This distinction is important. For example, if an occupation is eligible for a particular skilled visa but is not in one of the newly prioritised sectors, the applicant may still be able to apply if all the visa requirements are met. The application may simply fall into a different processing priority group. Could processing take longer? Possibly. The Department of Home Affairs says skilled applications are not necessarily processed strictly in the order they were received because processing is affected by Ministerial Directions, application completeness and the number of applications received and on hand.

The department's current figures show a median processing time of 98 days for temporary skilled visas and eight months for skilled permanent visas for July 2026, although these figures predate the full implementation of the new September framework and are not guarantees for individual cases. "The changes do not affect visa eligibility requirements or skilled occupation lists, though some initial processing delays may occur as the Department of Home Affairs implements the new priorities, noted Fragomen. What should Indian applicants do? For someone planning to move to Australia, the practical takeaway is to check four things before applying: First, check the occupation. Determine whether the nominated occupation falls within one of the newly prioritised sectors.