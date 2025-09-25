Want to study in Austria? The country has launched a new initiative to attract Indian students to its top technical universities, with Ambassador Katharina Wieser saying academic cooperation remains a cornerstone of ties between New Delhi and Vienna.

Announced under the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed last year, the TU Austria – Focus India programme will open doors for Indian engineering and technology graduates to pursue two-year Master’s courses at TU Wien, TU Graz and TU Leoben.

“The initiative reflects Austria’s tradition of higher education as a public good and our commitment to welcoming talented Indian students,” said Wieser at a media briefing last Friday.

Study in Austria: Courses and focus areas The programme will concentrate on fields such as engineering, circular economy and sustainable technologies, and will also provide a one-year post-study visa extension. Armstrong Pame, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the initiative should reach students outside elite institutes. “India produces around 1.7 million engineering graduates each year. Many talented students outside the IIT system deserve international opportunities,” he said. Officials explained that the scheme will combine academic rigour with industry exposure, placements and career fairs, while pointing to Austria’s affordability and the availability of English-taught postgraduate courses.

VFS Education Services will serve as the implementing partner for applications. In August, Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu S. Kumaran also highlighted the benefits for Indian students: "We welcome the initiative of Austria's leading technical universities to deepen educational cooperation with India by creating a special portal for Indian students. This portal will enable them to pursue engineering and technology-related degree programs in Austria. This significant step strengthens the ties between our countries and lays the foundation for a more intensive bilateral economic partnership in the future." Who can apply for Study in Austria Indian engineering graduates from ANABIN-recognised colleges are eligible for the Master’s programmes. The two-year courses cover a wide range of disciplines including computer science, robotics, artificial intelligence, environmental systems, sustainable technologies, industrial data science, biotechnology and green chemistry.

ANABIN is a German database that evaluates and lists universities and higher education institutions worldwide. When a college is ANABIN-recognised, it means that the institution is officially recognised and accredited according to German and Austrian academic standards. For Indian students, this matters because: Only degrees from ANABIN-recognised institutions are accepted for admission into Austrian or German universities under schemes like TU Austria – Focus India. Recognition confirms that the degree is equivalent to a local (German/Austrian) qualification. TU Leoben will also open up limited Bachelor’s programmes such as geo-energy engineering, circular engineering and responsible consumption and production (EURECA-PRO).

Tuition fees and seats in Austria Tuition costs remain low compared to many European destinations. Public technical universities in Austria charge about €726.72 per semester, plus a small student union fee of around €25. Other expenses, including accommodation, travel, insurance, visa and administration, are to be borne by students. In total, more than 300 Master’s seats will be available — around 50 at TU Wien, 175 at TU Graz, and 84 at TU Leoben. TU Leoben will also offer about 15 seats for its special Bachelor’s courses. Eligibility requirements for Student Applicants must hold a BE, BTech, or BSc (Honours) in a relevant discipline from an ANABIN-recognised Indian institution. A minimum GPA of 2.5 on the Austrian scale (roughly 65–70 per cent in the Indian grading system) is required, along with proof of English proficiency.