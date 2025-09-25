Home / Immigration / Study in Austria? New initiative opens 300 seats for Indian engineers

Study in Austria? New initiative opens 300 seats for Indian engineers

Austria has launched TU Austria - Focus India, offering over 300 Master's seats at TU Wien, TU Graz and TU Leoben for Indian engineering graduates under a new mobility pact

Vienna, Austria
Who can apply for Study in Austria . Photo: Bloomberg
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Want to study in Austria? The country has launched a new initiative to attract Indian students to its top technical universities, with Ambassador Katharina Wieser saying academic cooperation remains a cornerstone of ties between New Delhi and Vienna.
 
Announced under the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed last year, the TU Austria – Focus India programme will open doors for Indian engineering and technology graduates to pursue two-year Master’s courses at TU Wien, TU Graz and TU Leoben.
 
“The initiative reflects Austria’s tradition of higher education as a public good and our commitment to welcoming talented Indian students,” said Wieser at a media briefing last Friday.
 

Study in Austria: Courses and focus areas

 
The programme will concentrate on fields such as engineering, circular economy and sustainable technologies, and will also provide a one-year post-study visa extension.
 
Armstrong Pame, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the initiative should reach students outside elite institutes. “India produces around 1.7 million engineering graduates each year. Many talented students outside the IIT system deserve international opportunities,” he said.
 
Officials explained that the scheme will combine academic rigour with industry exposure, placements and career fairs, while pointing to Austria’s affordability and the availability of English-taught postgraduate courses.
 
VFS Education Services will serve as the implementing partner for applications.
 
In August, Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu S. Kumaran also highlighted the benefits for Indian students: "We welcome the initiative of Austria's leading technical universities to deepen educational cooperation with India by creating a special portal for Indian students. This portal will enable them to pursue engineering and technology-related degree programs in Austria. This significant step strengthens the ties between our countries and lays the foundation for a more intensive bilateral economic partnership in the future."
 

Who can apply for Study in Austria

 
Indian engineering graduates from ANABIN-recognised colleges are eligible for the Master’s programmes. The two-year courses cover a wide range of disciplines including computer science, robotics, artificial intelligence, environmental systems, sustainable technologies, industrial data science, biotechnology and green chemistry.
 
ANABIN is a German database that evaluates and lists universities and higher education institutions worldwide. When a college is ANABIN-recognised, it means that the institution is officially recognised and accredited according to German and Austrian academic standards.
 
For Indian students, this matters because:
 
Only degrees from ANABIN-recognised institutions are accepted for admission into Austrian or German universities under schemes like TU Austria – Focus India.
 
Recognition confirms that the degree is equivalent to a local (German/Austrian) qualification.
 
TU Leoben will also open up limited Bachelor’s programmes such as geo-energy engineering, circular engineering and responsible consumption and production (EURECA-PRO).
 

Tuition fees and seats in Austria 

 
Tuition costs remain low compared to many European destinations. Public technical universities in Austria charge about €726.72 per semester, plus a small student union fee of around €25. Other expenses, including accommodation, travel, insurance, visa and administration, are to be borne by students.
 
In total, more than 300 Master’s seats will be available — around 50 at TU Wien, 175 at TU Graz, and 84 at TU Leoben. TU Leoben will also offer about 15 seats for its special Bachelor’s courses.
 
Eligibility requirements for Student
 
Applicants must hold a BE, BTech, or BSc (Honours) in a relevant discipline from an ANABIN-recognised Indian institution. A minimum GPA of 2.5 on the Austrian scale (roughly 65–70 per cent in the Indian grading system) is required, along with proof of English proficiency.
 
What is TU Austria?
 
TU Austria is an association formed in 2010 by three of Austria’s leading technical universities: TU Wien, TU Graz and Montanuniversität Leoben. The alliance was created to bring together research expertise, strengthen education, and coordinate university policymaking. Working under the motto “United Through Excellence,” the universities collaborate on scientific and technological challenges while presenting a common front to students and the wider public.

Topics :Austriastudy abroadimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

