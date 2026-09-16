UK study visas fall 16%: New rules, fewer dependants and what's changed

The United Kingdom recorded a 16 per cent fall in applications for sponsored study visas in the year to August 2026, with the decline coming as tighter immigration rules continue to reshape the route for international students.

According to provisional Home Office data published last week, the country received 360,700 applications from main study visa applicants in the 12 months to August 2026. This was 16 per cent lower than the corresponding period a year earlier.

Applications from student dependants fell even more sharply, dropping 22 per cent to 17,000.

UK study visa applications: What the latest data shows

The latest figures cover applications made between September 1, 2025 and August 31, 2026.

Together, applications from main students and their dependants stood at about 377,700 during the period. The figures also show that the usual seasonal increase ahead of the September university intake has weakened. August is typically the busiest month for sponsored study visa applications, followed by a smaller rise in December before the January intake. Applications in August 2026 were around 99,500, according to the Home Office data. The figures are provisional and are expected to be revised in the Home Office's quarterly immigration statistics. Why are fewer students bringing dependants? The sharp fall in dependant applications is closely linked to rule changes introduced in January 2024.

Under the revised rules, most international students are no longer allowed to bring dependants to the UK. The exception is for students enrolled on certain postgraduate research programmes. The effect has been substantial. Dependant applications were 88 per cent below the level recorded in the year ending December 2023, before the restrictions came into force. For Indian students, this is particularly relevant because many prospective applicants consider the cost and feasibility of taking family members with them when choosing a study destination. UK immigration rules have tightened across routes The decline in study applications comes against a wider reduction in several UK visa routes.

Health and Care Worker visa applications from main applicants fell 65 per cent to 7,600 in the year to August 2026. Skilled Worker applications dropped 43 per cent to 26,900. The Home Office has linked the wider falls to tighter immigration rules, greater scrutiny of employers and compliance measures. Changes introduced in 2025 also increased the skill and salary requirements for many Skilled Worker applicants, while new overseas recruitment of care workers was ended under the existing route. Family visa applications also fell, declining 20 per cent to 63,800 over the same period. What this means for Indian students The latest numbers do not mean the UK study route has closed to Indian students. However, the policy environment is considerably more restrictive than it was before the 2024 changes.