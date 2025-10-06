Home / Immigration / US denies visa to Indian student with $100,000 Columbia scholarship

US denies visa to Indian student with $100,000 Columbia scholarship

Despite securing a $100,000 scholarship to study at Columbia University, an Indian student's US visa was denied over doubts about his intent to return home

Indian education consultants say students need to prepare both practically and mentally, not just for the visa application but also for the interview. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
An Indian student has been left disappointed after his United States visa application was refused, despite securing a $100,000 scholarship to study journalism at Columbia University.
 
The applicant, 27-year-old Kaushik Raj, received a rejection letter from the US Consulate stating that officials were not convinced he had sufficient ties to India that would compel him to return after completing his studies.
 
Speaking to The Washington Post, Raj said he had clearly explained during the application process that he was born and raised in India and that his entire family lives there. Yet, he suspects the refusal may have been influenced by the mandatory review of his social media activity.
 
Raj, who previously worked as a journalist, said he was not very active online and avoided sharing anything contentious. However, he had posted links to his published stories from his four-year career in journalism. While he believes his digital footprint might have played a role, the official rejection letter did not mention social media as a factor.
 
The letter stated: “You were not able to demonstrate that your intended activities in the United States would be consistent with the classification of the nonimmigrant visa for which you applied.”
 
It further explained that applicants must prove they have a residence outside the United States that they do not intend to abandon. “Applicants usually meet this requirement by demonstrating that they have strong ties overseas that indicate they will return to a foreign country after a temporary visit to the United States,” the letter said. “Such ties include professional, work, school, family, or social links. You have not demonstrated that you have the ties that will compel you to return to your home country after your travel to the United States.”
 
The decision, the letter noted, cannot be appealed. Raj was told he could reapply only if he submitted a fresh application, appeared for another interview, and explained how his circumstances had changed.
 

Other Indian applicants face similar refusals

 
Raj is not alone. Many Indian students and professionals preparing for US study visas say they have faced rejections even with strong academic and career backgrounds.
 
A professional from Bengaluru shared on Reddit that his F-1 visa for an MBA in Global Management at the City University of Seattle was denied on the grounds of “already being successful”. The applicant, who had more than four years of experience at Amazon as a Senior Investigation and Risk Specialist, said he had prepared thoroughly for his interview — from explaining his course choice to outlining clear career plans in India.
 
“When I went for my visa interview, it was surprisingly quick — barely two to three minutes. The officer asked me about my work experience and why I chose this MBA. I explained my goals, but after looking at my profile, he said: ‘You’re already successful’ and handed me the rejection slip,” he wrote.
 
He added that the officer appeared unconvinced about why someone with his career progression needed to study full-time in the US.
 

What US consular officers look for in F-1 applicants

 
According to education experts, the outcome reflects the strict scrutiny applied to student visas.
 
“Consular officers reviewing F-1 visa applications focus closely on two aspects: whether the applicant genuinely needs the programme they are applying for, and whether they intend to return home after completing it. In this case, the candidate’s profile — with more than four years of senior-level experience at Amazon and other professional roles — may have raised doubts,” said Ritesh Jain, co-founder of LaunchEd.
 
“To the officer, someone already successful in their career might not appear to need an MBA in the US, and that can lead to the suspicion that the real motive is long-term employment rather than study,” he told Business Standard.
 

Possible reasons for rejection under US immigration law

 
According to Jain, the decision was likely made under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.
 
“The rejection most likely stemmed from Section 214(b), which allows officers to refuse a visa if they are not fully convinced about the applicant’s academic intent or their ties to India,” Jain said. “Even strong profiles are not immune; if the purpose of study is not clearly linked to future plans back home, or if answers during the interview suggest the degree is being used as a pathway to U.S. settlement, the application can be denied. In short, this decision reflects perception rather than a weakness in the applicant’s achievements — the officer simply was not persuaded that education was the primary goal.”

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

