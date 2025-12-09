US may deny visas to fact-checkers and content-moderation workers

The Donald Trump administration has instructed US embassy officials to reject visa applicants who have previously worked in fact-checking, content moderation, trust and safety, compliance, or online safety roles, according to a State Department memo first reported by Reuters. The move is expected to affect a wide pool of technology workers, including a large number of applicants from India.

The memo directs consular officers to refuse visas for anyone considered “responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States.” Although the rule applies across visa categories, it places particular attention on the H-1B route, used by highly skilled foreign workers.

What will consular officers review? Officers are expected to examine applicants’ professional histories, LinkedIn profiles, and social media activity to determine whether they have been involved in areas such as misinformation response, content moderation, trust and safety operations, or compliance work. Any such involvement could be used to declare an applicant ineligible for entry. The administration has linked the policy to concerns about free speech, pointing to Donald Trump’s own social media bans after the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. A State Department spokesperson, quoted by The Guardian, said, “While we do not comment on allegedly leaked documents, make no mistake, the Administration has made clear that it defends Americans' freedom of expression against foreigners who wish to censor them. We do not support aliens coming to the US to work as censors muzzling Americans. Allowing foreigners to lead this type of censorship would both insult and injure the American people.”

Tech experts push back Professionals in the trust and safety space say the policy misrepresents what their work involves. “I’m alarmed that trust and safety work is being conflated with ‘censorship’,” said Alice Goguen Hunsberger, vice president of trust and safety at PartnerHero, in comments to NPR. “Trust and safety is a broad practice which includes critical and life-saving work to protect children and stop child sexual abuse material, as well as preventing fraud, scams, and sextortion. Having global workers at tech companies in trust and safety absolutely keeps Americans safer.” A broader clampdown on media and information roles