Home / Immigration / 130 foreign nationals detained for deportation in Delhi's Dwarka crackdown

130 foreign nationals detained for deportation in Delhi's Dwarka crackdown

Many of them were allegedly overstaying without visas or residing illegally in rented accommodations across the district, police said, adding that the operation was conducted across all police station

Visa
In a major enforcement drive targeting illegal migrants and drug trafficking networks, the Delhi Police have detained 130 foreign nationals in Dwarka district
BS Web Team NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In a major enforcement drive targeting illegal migrants and drug trafficking networks, the Delhi Police have detained 130 foreign nationals in Dwarka district for deportation after a month-long operation titled ‘Operation Clean Sweep, officials said on Monday.  Many of them were allegedly overstaying without visas or residing illegally in rented accommodations across the district, police said, adding that the operation was conducted across all police stations in Dwarka. Areas with reported clusters of illegally residing foreign nationals were mapped, and verification drives were carried out simultaneously.
 
The detained individuals include citizens of Nigeria (87), Ivory Coast (11), Cameroon (10), Ghana (10), Senegal (4), Liberia (3), Sierra Leone (2), Uganda (2) and Guinea (1). Police said most were found overstaying without valid visas or living illegally in rented properties across the district.
 
According to officials, the operation was conducted simultaneously across all Dwarka police stations after authorities mapped areas with reported concentrations of undocumented foreign nationals. Verification teams checked documents, rental records and the immigration status of residents.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the district had been receiving multiple complaints about overstaying foreigners and landlords renting out accommodations without completing the mandatory tenant verification process.
 
“More than 25 landlords have been identified and cases have been registered against them under relevant provisions of law,” Singh said, adding that property owners’ negligence has been a key factor enabling migrants with irregular status to stay undetected.
 
The month-long drive also resulted in 26 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 14 cases under the Foreigners Act, as the police linked a portion of the illegal residency to small-scale trafficking and other criminal activity.
 
All 130 individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which subsequently ordered their deportation, officials said.
 
Authorities indicated that the crackdown will continue, with a focus on tenant verification compliance, documentation checks, and coordination with immigration authorities to prevent overstaying and misuse of rental spaces.  With inputs from PTI

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK crackdown: Care-home boss jailed for hiring Indian migrants illegally

US may expand travel ban to 30+ countries. What it means for travellers?

Flying to Singapore? New rule can stop you from boarding from January 2026

From 5 years to 18 months: US work permit rollback jolts immigrants

US has deported 3,155 Indians in 2025 so far, up 130% from last year: Govt

Topics :Delhi Police

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story