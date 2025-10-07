Home / Immigration / US tourist visa slot: Chennai's 2.5-month wait beats Delhi, Kolkata delays

US tourist visa slot: Chennai's 2.5-month wait beats Delhi, Kolkata delays

Visa Appointment Wait Time : Chennai now offers the shortest US B1/B2 visa wait time at 2.5 months, while Delhi faces delays of up to a year, latest State Department data shows

Oct 07 2025
Indian citizens planning to travel to the United States for business or tourism under the B1/B2 visa category are seeing very different waiting times depending on where they apply. The latest update from the US Department of State, released in September 2025, shows that Chennai has become the quickest city for visa interviews, while Delhi and Mumbai continue to face heavy backlogs.
 

Chennai sees shortest wait for B1/B2 visa interviews

 
Average wait time: 2.5 months
Next available appointment: 3 months
Chennai now records the fastest processing among major Indian cities, a sharp contrast to earlier months when wait times were much longer.
 

Hyderabad maintains steady 3-month wait

 
Average wait time: 3 months
Next available appointment: 3.5 months
Hyderabad’s processing pace remains stable, placing it among the smoother consulates for B1/B2 applicants in India.
 

Delhi faces longest delays in appointment availability

 
Average wait time: 3.5 months
Next available appointment: 12 months
Although the average waiting period has eased slightly, Delhi’s next available interview slot is now stretching to a full year, creating uncertainty for travellers from the capital region.
 

Mumbai sees moderate backlog in processing

 
Average wait time: 4.5 months
Next available appointment: 5 months
Mumbai continues to experience delays, with only marginal improvement in available interview slots.
 

Kolkata experiences long queues for B1/B2 visa

 
Average wait time: 5.5 months
Next available appointment: 5.5 months
Kolkata remains among the slowest centres, showing limited movement in September.
 
New rule limits third-country visa applications
 
In September, the US Department of State introduced a policy requiring applicants to apply only from their country of residence. This means Indian travellers can no longer schedule interviews in nearby countries such as the UAE, Qatar, or Singapore, where wait times were often under a month.
 
Appointments booked before this rule took effect will still be honoured, offering temporary relief for some travellers.
 
Steps Indian applicants can take to find earlier slots
 
< Check the appointment system frequently for last-minute cancellations or new slots
< Apply early and pay the visa fee promptly to secure a place in the scheduling queue
< Verify eligibility for interview waivers if renewing a previous visa or meeting low-risk criteria

First Published: Oct 07 2025

