US Visa Bulletin January: Green card queue shortens for Indian EB-1, EB-5

The US Visa Bulletin for January 2026, released on Wednesday, shows no change for Indian applicants in family-sponsored green card categories, with all final approval dates remaining the same. In work-based green cards, there is some forward movement: The EB-1 category moved to February 1, 2023, EB-2 advanced to July 15, 2013, and EB-3 to November 15, 2013. The investor EB-5 category also saw progress, with the main filing date moving to May 1, 2024, while the special set-aside investor categories continue to stay open.

What is the US Visa Bulletin?

The US Visa Bulletin is followed closely by individuals seeking green cards. It offers a monthly snapshot of visa availability and sets out when applicants can move forward in the process, based on their category and country of chargeability.

The bulletin has two key sections that applicants rely on. Dates for filing This section shows the earliest date an applicant can submit an adjustment of status or immigrant visa application. It helps applicants decide when they are eligible to file, depending on their visa category and country of origin. Final action dates These dates indicate when an application can be approved and a green card issued. They work as a queue based on visa category and nationality, offering an idea of how long applicants may need to wait. For employment-based green cards, there is an additional condition. To file an adjustment of status in August 2025, an applicant’s priority date must be earlier than the date listed for their category and country in the bulletin.

Final action dates play a central role in processing. They differ by visa type and nationality and directly affect how long the green card process may take. Many applicants track these dates month by month to plan their next steps. Family-sponsored preference categories explained The Visa Bulletin lists several family-sponsored preference categories that determine how visas are allocated. First preference (F1): Unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens Second preference (F2): Spouses and children, and unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents F2A: Spouses and children of permanent residents F2B: Unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 or older of permanent residents

Third preference (F3): Married sons and daughters of US citizens Fourth preference (F4): Brothers and sisters of adult US citizens Visa allocation is based on priority dates and demand received by April 1 of each fiscal year. When demand exceeds the number of visas available for a category or country, that category becomes oversubscribed. In such cases, the final action date is set according to the priority date of the first applicant who could not be accommodated within the annual limits. For the financial year, the family-sponsored preference limit stands at 226,000 visas. Each country is also subject to a per-country cap of 7% of the combined annual family-sponsored and employment-based limits. Visas are issued in priority date order.

Spouses and children of preference immigrants receive the same status as the principal applicant. When issuances exceed per-country limits, visa numbers are prorated for oversubscribed areas, including India, China (mainland born), Mexico and the Philippines. Family-sponsored green cards: Final action dates for India F1: November 8, 2016 (unchanged) F2A: February 1, 2024 (unchanged) F2B: December 1, 2016 (unchanged) F3: September 8, 2011 (unchanged) F4: November 1, 2006 (unchanged) Family-sponsored green cards: Dates for filing for India F1: September 1, 2017 (unchanged) F2A: December 22, 2025 (was November 22, 2025) F2B: March 15, 2017 (was March 8, 2017)

F3: July 22, 2012 (unchanged) F4: December 15, 2006 (unchanged) Employment-based preference categories explained Employment-based immigrant visas are divided into several preference categories, each with a fixed share of the annual quota. Priority workers This category receives 28.6% of the global employment-based limit. It includes individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, and multinational executives or managers. Any unused visas from the fourth and fifth preferences may also flow into this category. Members of professions with advanced degrees or individuals of exceptional ability Also allotted 28.6% of the global limit, plus any unused numbers from the first preference. This category covers advanced degree holders and individuals with exceptional ability.

Skilled workers, professionals and other workers This group receives 28.6% of the global limit, along with any unused visas from the first and second preferences. It includes skilled workers and professionals, while unskilled labour under the “Other Workers” subcategory is capped at 10,000 visas. Certain special immigrants This category accounts for 7.1% of the global limit and includes religious workers, certain US foreign service employees, and individuals who have served in the US armed forces. Employment creation Also set at 7.1% of the global limit, this investor category is divided as follows: – 20% for investments in rural areas

– 10% for high unemployment areas – 2% for infrastructure projects – the remaining 68% is unrestricted Employment-based green cards: Final action dates for India First preference: February 1, 2023 (was March 15, 2022) Second preference: July 15, 2013 (was May 15, 2013) Third preference: November 15, 2013 (was September 22, 2013) Other Workers: November 15, 2013 (was September 1, 2013) Fourth preference: January 1, 2021 (was September 1, 2020) Certain religious workers: January 1, 2021 (was September 1, 2020) Fifth preference unreserved: May 1, 2022 (was July 1, 2021) Fifth preference set aside – rural: current Fifth preference set aside – high unemployment: current