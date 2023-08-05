Home / India News / 10 held for hunting, encroachment of forest land near Kuno National Park

10 held for hunting, encroachment of forest land near Kuno National Park

Two axes, a gofan' (sling) and five nooses that are used in hunting were seized from their possession, it said

Press Trust of India Sheopur
Represenataive Image

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ten persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in forest crimes, including hunting and tree-cutting, near the Kuno National Park (KNP), the home of cheetahs, in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, officials said on Saturday.

These persons were arrested from the Karahal forest range, some 40 km from KNP boundaries, officials said.

The accused, including four from Rajasthan, were taken into custody in connection with tree-cutting, encroachment and hunting, the forest department said in a press release.

Two axes, a gofan' (sling) and five nooses that are used in hunting were seized from their possession, it said.

Karahal's Forest Range Officer Satyendra Singh Dhakad said that the accused have been booked under Indian Forest Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act. They were presented before a court before being sent to jail, he said.

KNP has been under the spotlight ever since eight Namibian cheetahs five female and three male were released into enclosures there last September under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project. In February this year, 12 more cheetahs arrived at KNP from South Africa.

Later, four cubs were born to the Namibian cheetah Jwala' in March, though three of them died in May due to extreme heat.

KNP's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) PK Verma said that the 10 people allegedly involved in forest crimes were nabbed from a jungle, about 40 km from the protected park's boundaries.

Fourteen cheetahs seven male, six female and a female cub that is being hand-raised are kept in enclosures in Kuno, while one female is in the open at present. A team comprising wildlife veterinarians from Kuno and a Namibian expert regularly monitors their health, officials said earlier.

Since March, six of these adult cheetahs have died at KNP due to various reasons.

The latest cheetah death at KNP was on August 2, making it the ninth feline, including the three cubs, to die since March.

On July 11, Tejas, a male cheetah, was found dead following suspected infighting. On July 14, another male cheetah, Suraj, was found dead.

Earlier, one of the Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, succumbed to a kidney-related ailment on March 27, while another cheetah Uday, from South Africa, died on April 13. Daksha, a cheetah brought from South Africa, died of injuries following a violent interaction with a male feline during a mating attempt on May 9.

Cheetahs were reintroduced in India 70 years after the extinction of the species in the wild in the country.

Also Read

One more cheetah released in MP's Kuno National Park; count reaches 7

Inadequate space for cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park: Ex-WII official

Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia, SA

12 cheetahs released in acclimatisation enclosure at Kuno National Park

12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park

FIR against ex-Mumbai mayor, 2 others in Covid-19 body bags purchase scam

Post-Article 370 abrogation, people living life as per their wishes: J-K LG

Cabinet approves Rs 1.39 trn for connecting 640,000 villages with broadband

Mandaviya meets G20 Affordable and Accessible summit series delegation

Former president of Mongolia meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Topics :Madhya PradeshAnimal huntingTigersforest land

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story