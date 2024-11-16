10 newborns die in Jhansi medical college fire: What is known so far

A fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Nicu) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday. Tragically, at least 10 newborns lost their lives, and several others were injured.

Here is what is known about the incident so far.

When did the fire break out in Jhansi medical college?

The fire reportedly started at around 10:45 pm, according to District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, who added that the more critical patients were admitted in the interior section of the Nicu, where the fire spread faster.

What caused the fire?

The prima facie cause of the fire is suspected to be due a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, which quickly engulfed the oxygen-rich ward, which spread rapidly within the neonatal ward.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Efforts to douse the fire were made, but since the room was highly oxygenated, the fire spread quickly,” Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor told ANI.

Despite efforts to rescue the infants, the blaze caused severe damage and hampered immediate evacuation attempts.

How many infants were in the Nicu ward?

Mahor confirmed that 54 babies were present in the Nicu when the fire erupted. Around 35 infants were rescued, and the injured are undergoing treatment.

Investigation and DNA tests

A detailed investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the fire and whether safety protocols were adequately followed. Preliminary reports suggest lapses in fire safety measures, including insufficient fire prevention equipment in the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that every effort is being made to support the affected families and investigate the incident thoroughly.

“DNA tests, if required, will be conducted to identify three of the 10 deceased newborns,” he said.

Seven infants have been identified so far.

Pathak also announced a multi-departmental investigation involving administrative, police, and fire services to determine any negligence. "If any lapses are found, no one will be spared," he stated, adding that the local administration must submit a probe report within 24 hours.

Condolences pour in from national leaders

As the news of the tragedy spread, leaders expressed grief and offered condolences to the affected families.

"Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences. In a post on X, she said, "The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies."

"This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. Ten newborns died in the fire, and around 35 newborns were rescued. Doctors are giving the best possible treatment to the injured newborns. Govt is in touch with medical college doctors," BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha said.

"The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on X.

Similar past incidents

This is not the first time a tragedy has occurred in a neonatal ward due to poor fire safety standards in healthcare facilities.

Bhandara, Maharashtra, 2021: A fire caused by an electrical fault in a Nicu claimed the lives of 10 infants.

Bhopal, November 2021: A fire in the ICU of Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital killed four newborns due to a suspected short circuit.

Nashik, January 2022: Ten newborns perished in a fire in the Special Neonatal Care Unit of Bhandara District General Hospital caused by an electrical fault.

Delhi, May 2024: Seven infants died when an unlicensed children’s hospital caught fire after an oxygen cylinder explosion, exacerbated by the lack of fire safety compliance.

(With agency inputs)