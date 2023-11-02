119 Indians donated Rs 5 crore or more in FY23, Shiv Nadar most generous

119 Indians donated Rs 5 crore or more between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, a list released on Thursday showed. Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies emerged as the most generous, donating Rs 2,042 crore in the year, an average of Rs 5.6 crore per day. Cumulatively, 199 individuals donated Rs 8,445 crore in the year, up 59 per cent from 108 in FY22.

According to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Nadar was followed by Azim Premji of Wipro and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, who donated Rs 1,774 crore and Rs 376 crore during the year, respectively.

Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha emerged as the youngest philanthropist on the list. At 12th place, the Kamath brothers donated Rs 110 crore in the year.

The list further showed that Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies was the most generous woman philanthropist in India, donating Rs 170 crore. She ranked 10th on the list. She was followed by Anu Aga (40th rank) and Leena Gandhi (41st rank) with donations worth Rs 23 crore each. A total of seven women philanthropists were featured in the list.

A total of 14 Indians, up from six last year, donated over Rs 100 crore. The list further showed that 24 Indians, up from 12 last year, donated over Rs 50 crore. And 47 Indians donated over Rs 20 crore.

With 62 philanthropists cumulatively donating Rs 1,547 crore, Education emerged as the most favoured clause for donation in the year. It was followed by Rs 1,345 crore in Arts, Culture & Heritage and Rs 633 crore in Healthcare.

With 39 individuals, Mumbai is the philanthropy capital of India, followed by New Delhi (19) and Bengaluru (13).

Other philanthropists featured in the top 10 included Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, the Bajaj family, Anil Agarwal, Nandan Nilekani, and Cyrus and Adar Poonawalla. The total donations in India, however, were lower than Rs 11,984 crore in FY20 and Rs 14,755 crore in FY21.

"This year is a record year for big philanthropy. In the past 5 years, the number of donors contributing over INR 100 crore has surged from 2 to 14, and those donating over Rs 50 crore has risen from 5 to 24. Given India's potential for wealth creation and assuming a continued commitment to philanthropy by billionaires, I anticipate these figures to potentially double over the next 5 years," said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director (MD) and chief researcher, Hurun India.