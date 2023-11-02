Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Delhi's air turns hazardous, check updates

High court says to take steps to improve AQI The high court told the forest department that it was responsible for the poor air quality in the national capital, and must take steps to ensure a better air quality index.
Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was dealing with the creation of an alternative forest in Delhi and filling up vacancies in the department, said that children were suffering from asthma due to poor air.
Delhi registered PM 10 levels at 326 and PM 2.5 at 176. According to the India Meteorological Department, the skies will mainly remain clear for November 2 and record a temperature of 18 degrees celsius.
