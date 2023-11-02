Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Delhi's air turns hazardous, check updates

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, November 2. As of Thursday at 11 am, Delhi's Anand Vihar area is the worst hit area with AQI 740.

The key reason behind the hazardous situation in Delhi is low wind speed and continuous stubble burning in the Punjab state for the dropping of air quality levels.

The level of air quality is likely to get worse over the next few weeks despite government actions to curb it.

According to the estimates of the Union Earth Sciences Ministry’s Decision Support System (DSS), Delhi's PM 2.5 level was due to farm fires, which contributed 13 per cent, while the transport sector contributed 11.4 per cent. However, DSS does not measure real-time air pollutants.

High court says to take steps to improve AQI The high court told the forest department that it was responsible for the poor air quality in the national capital, and must take steps to ensure a better air quality index.





Also Read: Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 343 Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was dealing with the creation of an alternative forest in Delhi and filling up vacancies in the department, said that children were suffering from asthma due to poor air.

Delhi registered PM 10 levels at 326 and PM 2.5 at 176. According to the India Meteorological Department, the skies will mainly remain clear for November 2 and record a temperature of 18 degrees celsius.

Bad AQI impacts The bad air quality in the national capital is affecting children, elderly and those who are suffering from pre-existing conditions or impaired immunity. The hazardous level of air in Delhi is also threatening to the health of adults. The polluted air can cause asthma, anaemia, acute respiratory infections, and bronchitis, apart from nausea.

A 2018 study by the World Health Organisation (WHO), found that pregnant women exposed to polluted air quality are likely to give birth prematurely and have small and low birth-weight children. The pollutant air can impact neurodevelopment and cognitive ability and this can even trigger childhood cancer.

The study also mentioned that children who are exposed to high levels of air pollution are likely to be at greater risk for chronic diseases such as cardiovascular complications later in their life.