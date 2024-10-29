150 injured, 8 critical in fireworks mishap during Kerala temple festival

Over 150 people were injured, including eight in critical condition, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival in Kerala's Kasaragod on Monday.

The accident occurred around 12:30 am during the annual Kaliyattam celebration at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for treatment. Initial police investigations suggest the accident may have been caused by a fire that broke out in a fireworks storage facility near the temple.

Following the incident, senior district officials, including the district collector and police chief, arrived at the site. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire as local communities came together to support the affected and their families.

The district collector reported that those with severe injuries sustained burns covering up to 80 per cent of their bodies. "The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case has been lodged," he said.

He added that preliminary findings indicate the fireworks storage area was situated too close to the location where fireworks were being set off. "The required safety precautions were not taken. The minimum distance of 100 metres between the two locations was not maintained. No permission was obtained for the storage of fireworks," he further said.

Police suspect the incident may have occurred when the fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.

(With agency inputs)