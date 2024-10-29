CM Naidu meets Adani Group delegation to discuss investment opportunities

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with a delegation from the Adani Group to discuss investment opportunities in the state on Monday.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Naidu stated, "Met with a delegation from the Adani Group led by the MD of Adani Exports Ltd., Rajesh Adani, and the MD of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Karan Adani to discuss a range of investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh."

"Their presentation covered projects with the potential to drive comprehensive growth across the state in key sectors such as ports, mining, ring road, IT, tourism, and AI. They also expressed their commitment to rebuilding Amaravati, as well as our vision for SwarnaAndhra Pradesh," posted Naidu on X.

Earlier on October 25, following the approval of the Union Cabinet for building the 57-kilometre Amravati Railway Connectivity project on Thursday, CM Chandrababu Naidu thanked the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu said that the project will go a long way for the state capital. He also said that they will be inviting PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone.

"The construction of the railway bridge will go a long way as we want to make Amaravati one of the best cities in the country. I appreciate the central government and thank PM Modi. In Andhra Pradesh, a lot of projects worth Rs 70,000 crores are going on. We are inviting PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. I thank the Union Railway Minister and PM Modi for sanctioning this project," Naidu said.

The Union Cabinet approved the 57 km Amravati Railway Connectivity worth Rs 2,245 crore that will bring direct rail connectivity of Amaravati with Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, along with improving the connectivity of central and northern India with southern India.

The Cabinet said during its media briefs that this project will also create accessibility to religious places such as Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple, Amaravati Stupa, Dhyana Buddha statue and Undavalli Caves and will also connect the city with Machilipatnam Port, Krishnapatnam Port and Kakinada Port.

Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cabinet also approved the construction of a 3.2 km long bridge railway across the Krishna River that will connect Amaravati with Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Nagpur.

"A railway line for Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) has been approved today. A new 3.2 km long railway bridge will be constructed on the River Krishna for this. It will connect Amaravati with Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Nagpur," Vaishnaw said.