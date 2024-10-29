LIVE news: PM Modi to launch health coverage for senior citizens above 70 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital. PM Modi will launch the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) coverage, to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, the Prime Minister's Office stated. Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said. The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said. The accident occurred at Veerarkavu Temple near Neeleswaram. The District Collector, on Tuesday, said that those who were seriously injured had 80 per cent burns. "The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case was lodged," he said. He further said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by.
A fresh gunfight erupted in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Tuesday morning as security forces made a push for a final assault against two terrorists holed up in the area, officials said. One of the three terrorists who fired at an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning was killed by the evening in an operation launched by the special forces and NSG commandos.
Two more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter following attack on army convoy
Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.
10:44 AM
Delhi registers poor air quality with AQI 272 on Tuesday morning
The national capital's air quality on Tuesday morning was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 272, an improvement from that AQI of 304 recorded a day ago, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Out of a total of 40 monitoring stations, data from 37 has been shared by the department. Among these, 10 stations -- Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Sonia Vihar -- were in the "very poor" category, while the remaining in the "poor" category.
10:30 AM
News update: ED raids IAS officer in connection with alleged irregularities in Jharkhand liquor trade
10:29 AM
Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in US, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said he met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and expressed desire for collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state. Lokesh, who is currently touring the USA, in a social media post said he also sought the tech giant's guidance and support in advancing IT in the state. "Had an insightful meeting with @satyanadella, CEO of @Microsoft. Sought his valuable guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state," Lokesh said in the post.
10:21 AM
Yemen's Houthi rebels target ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Red Sea
Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship travelling through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea on Monday, though it escaped undamaged, authorities said. The attack ended an 18-day lull in reported assaults attributed to the Houthis, who have been attacking ships travelling through the Red Sea corridor for nearly a year now over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip. The violence has disrupted international shipping through the region, once valued at USD 1 trillion in goods annually.
9:46 AM
Fresh gunfight in Jammu's Akhnoor sector as security forces look to kill 2 terrorists
9:34 AM
Uttar Pradesh update: 29 Bahraich cops taken off active duty
As many as 29 police personnel, mostly constables from Hardi and Ramgaon police stations in this Uttar Pradesh district, were taken off active duty, days after areas under their jurisdiction witnessed violence during Navratri. When contacted, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla on Monday described the transfers as "routine". According to a statement issued by the office of the district police superintendent, 14 personnel from the Hardi police station and 15 from the Ramgaon police station were transferred to the Police Lines.
9:27 AM
Senior citizen placed under 'digital arrest' by online fraudsters, forced to pay Rs 14 lakh
A 67-year-old Mumbai-based woman was placed under "digital arrest" by online fraudsters, who forced her to pay Rs 14 lakh in exchange of clearing her name in a non-existent money laundering case, police have said. As per the advisory of cyber-security agency CERT-In, a digital arrest is the one in which victims receive a phone call, an e-mail or a message claiming they are under investigation for illegal activities, such as identity theft or money laundering.
9:25 AM
Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna for long, efforts made to erase his legacy, claims HM Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that efforts were made to erase and undermine Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy and he was deprived of Bharat Ratna for a long time. Flagging off a 'Run for Unity', ahead of the birth anniversary of Patel, he said it was due to the foresightedness and acumen of the country's first home minister that over 550 princely states were merged with the Union of India and the country became united.
9:02 AM
Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival
"The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 meters between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks," a police official said. It is suspected that the accident occurred when the fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.