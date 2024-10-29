LIVE news: PM Modi to launch health coverage for senior citizens above 70 today

A fresh gunfight erupted in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Tuesday morning as security forces made a push for a final assault against two terrorists holed up in the area, officials said. One of the three terrorists who fired at an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning was killed by the evening in an operation launched by the special forces and NSG commandos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital. PM Modi will launch the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) coverage, to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, the Prime Minister's Office stated. Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said. The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said. The accident occurred at Veerarkavu Temple near Neeleswaram. The District Collector, on Tuesday, said that those who were seriously injured had 80 per cent burns. "The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case was lodged," he said. He further said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by.