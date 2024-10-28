Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Right to Privacy' petitioner Justice Puttaswamy passes away at 98

'Right to Privacy' petitioner Justice Puttaswamy passes away at 98

Justice Puttaswamy was the lead petitioner who had moved the apex court in 2012 challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme as being violative of the privacy right

K S Puttaswamy
He was enrolled as an advocate in January 1952. | Photo: LiveLaw
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice K S Puttaswamy, who played a pivotal role in declaration of right to privacy as a fundamental right from the Supreme Court in 2017, passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Monday.

He was 98.

Justice Puttaswamy was the lead petitioner who had moved the apex court in 2012 challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme as being violative of the privacy right.

The Aadhaar scheme subsequently received legislative sanction.

In a landmark verdict in August 2017, a nine-judge bench through an unanimous verdict declared the right to privacy a fundamental right under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

It had underlined privacy to be "the constitutional core of human dignity".

More From This Section

Take message of social harmony in Hindu society to every home: RSS leaders

PM Modi to launch health projects, distribute 51,000 appointment letters

ED undertakes fresh searches in money laundering case involving MUDA

Jio Hotstar domain: Website acquired by new owners; it's not Reliance

Delhi's AQI woes: Why's Pakistan blamed for Delhi-NCR's pollution crisis?

Born on February 8, 1926, Puttaswamy studied at Maharaja's College, Mysore and obtained a law degree from Government Law College, Bengaluru.

He was enrolled as an advocate in January 1952 and became the Karnataka High Court judge on November 28, 1977.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

After four-year delay, Centre may commence population Census in 2025

CCPA questions Ola Electric's 99% resolution rate for 10,000 complaints

LIVE: Sun Pharma's Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 3,040 crore, beats estimates

In China's 'war for people', cities ease residency rules to invite migrants

Co-working provides nearly 23K desks to GCCs during Jan-Sep: Knight Frank

Topics :Justice K S PuttaswamyData Privacyright to privacy

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story