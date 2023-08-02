Home / India News / 17 fishermen rescued alive after trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

17 fishermen rescued alive after trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

As this trawler, named 'FB Prasenjit', capsized due to rough waves, and fishermen fell into the sea, a nearby trawler came to their rescue. Rescued fishermen were brought to Kakdwip, officials said

Press Trust of India Baruipur

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 6:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Seventeen fishermen were rescued alive after their trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened around 25 km away from Patharpratima in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district when the fishing trawler was returning from the sea due to a warning of inclement weather, they said.

As this trawler, named 'FB Prasenjit', capsized due to rough waves, and the fishermen fell into the sea, a nearby trawler came to their rescue. The rescued fishermen were brought to Kakdwip, officials said.

The trawler went out to the sea five days back to catch hilsa, they said.

More trawlers are being sent to the sea to recover FB Prasenjit, they added.

Also Read

IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal in view of storm

BIMSTEC foreign ministers meeting begins in Bangkok: EAM Jaishankar

Health as critical agenda as trade, transport for us: BIMSTEC secy general

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Depression likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal, IMD issues warning

KCR demands Bharat Ratna for social reformer Sathe, says will write to PM

Total assets of 4,001 sitting MLAs stands at Rs 54,545 cr, finds ADR

Govt forms panel to suggest ways to rationalising, right-sizing ICAR

Tilak understood importance of journalism for freedom struggle: PM Modi

Govt identifies potential sites in MP, Rajasthan for cheetah introduction

Topics :FishermenIndian fishermenBay of Bengal

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story