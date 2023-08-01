Home / India News / Govt forms panel to suggest ways to rationalising, right-sizing ICAR

Govt forms panel to suggest ways to rationalising, right-sizing ICAR

The government has constituted a high level committee to suggest ways for rationalising and right-sizing of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Narendra Singh Tomar has called a high-level meeting with state agriculture ministers on Thursday

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government has constituted a high level committee to suggest ways for rationalising and right-sizing of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar replied in the affirmative when asked whether the government has constituted a high powered committee to restructure the ICAR to make the organisation stronger.

The 11-member panel is chaired by Additional Secretary (Department of Agricultural Research & Education) and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee is to make recommendations for rationalisation and right-sizing of ICAR to transform it into a more dynamic, lean and efficient organisation, the minister informed.

Also Read

Edtech start-up Byju's and lenders renew talks to restructure $1.2 bn loan

ICAR announces 1st international conference with World Bank

Untimely rains and hails damage about 20% of mango crop, says ICAR

ICAR to focus more on horticulture research to achieve higher growth: DG

In a first, ICAR likely to partner private players for joint research

Tilak understood importance of journalism for freedom struggle: PM Modi

Govt identifies potential sites in MP, Rajasthan for cheetah introduction

Delhi Police enhances vigil, on alert post communal clashes in Gurugram

CPWD invites bids to demolish hutments to make room for Executive Enclave

Centre extends PM crop insurance scheme registration deadline: Official

Topics :CentreICARAgriculture

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story