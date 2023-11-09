2+2 dialogue to focus on deepening security cooperation: State department

The India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi this week will focus on deepening security cooperation between the two countries, the State Department said Wednesday ahead of the crucial meeting of foreign and Defence ministers from India and the United States.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would host their American counterparts Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken on November 10.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India is a country that we have a deep partnership (with). He (Blinken) will be going for the 2+2 security dialogue with Secretary of Defence Austin, so I expect, of course, that deepening the security cooperation and partnership will be one of the many topics that are discussed," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

"It was something that was obviously raised during Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's state visit earlier this year, and I know the Secretary looks forward to being there and engaging directly with his counterparts on this," Patel said in response to a question.