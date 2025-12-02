Home / India News / 2,208 booths in Bengal under scanner after 0 dead or duplicate voters found

2,208 booths in Bengal under scanner after 0 dead or duplicate voters found

Among such booths, the highest 760 is in South 24 Parganas district, followed by 228 in Purulia and 226 in Murshidabad, they said. Howrah district has 94 such booths and Kolkata one

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The EC said 7,65,62,486 forms were distributed till Monday afternoon, the 27th day of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which was launched on November 4.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A total of 2,208 booths in West Bengal are under the scanner after all the distributed enumeration forms were returned filled up, indicating that there is not a single dead, duplicate or untraceable voter in these booths, EC sources said.

Among such booths, the highest 760 is in South 24 Parganas district, followed by 228 in Purulia and 226 in Murshidabad, they said. Howrah district has 94 such booths and Kolkata one.

West Bengal currently has a little over 78,000 booths, spread across 294 assembly constituencies.

"We have asked for reports from the officials of these districts and areas. Apart from the absence of any dead voter, these booths don't have any duplicate or untraceable voter... these booths are under the scanner," an EC source said.

The EC said 7,65,62,486 forms were distributed till Monday afternoon, the 27th day of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which was launched on November 4.

That is 99.90 per cent of the total electorate.

The EC said a total of 7,38,57,023 enumeration forms were digitally uploaded to date which is 96.37 per cent of the total forms distributed and collected by booth-level officers (BLO).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the EC said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026, in place of February 7.

The EC extended the SIR schedules by one week in nine states and three Union territories amid allegations by opposition parties that the "tight timelines" were creating problems for people and ground-level poll officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World leaders listen to Modi, reflecting India's rising strength: Bhagwat

NCRTC invites bids for commercial spaces on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat route

Delhi govt offers free coaching for JEE, NEET, others to over 2K students

Delhi court sends 3 India Gate protesters to police, 7 to judicial custody

Unconstitutional: Congress slams mandatory Sanchar Saathi pre-installation

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaWest BengalKolkata

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story