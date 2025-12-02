Home / India News / NCRTC invites bids for commercial spaces on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat route

NCRTC invites bids for commercial spaces on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat route

These spaces will be offered on an "as-is-where-is" basis and can be developed into commuter-centric shops, kiosks, and services catering to daily public needs

The initiative aims to create people-friendly commercial zones that enhance commuter convenience while supporting sustainable station operations
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:53 AM IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids for the licensing of commercial spaces across several stations on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, offering a lucrative opportunity for local businesses and entrepreneurs to partner with India's first semi-high-speed regional rail network.

The initiative aims to create people-friendly commercial zones that enhance commuter convenience while supporting sustainable station operations.

This includes about 706 sqm of area, which is a mix of built-up and bare spaces across 10 locations spanning key stations such as Ghaziabad, Duhai, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, Partapur, and Shatabdi Nagar. For instance, the commercial spaces include 120 sqm at Ghaziabad Station, 100 sqm at Partapur, and 130 sqm at Partapur, and so on, a statement said.

These spaces will be offered on an "as-is-where-is" basis and can be developed into commuter-centric shops, kiosks, and services catering to daily public needs.

The selected partners will be responsible for setting up and operating their establishments, ensuring safety, accessibility, and adherence to NCRTC guidelines. This exclusive opportunity will give businesses the prestige of associating their name with the reputable Namo Bharat project.

By encouraging participation from local vendors, retailers, and service providers, NCRTC aims to build commercial hubs that ease commuting and create new livelihood opportunities. It provides a beneficial opportunity for partners to indulge in service areas ranging from Food and Beverages (F & B) to pharmacy and wellness, and regional products/MSME Stalls, etc.

Given the fast-growing commuter base across the corridor, the opportunity is poised to benefit many entrepreneurs and businesses while offering them an excellent value proposition.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor covers an 82-km stretch across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, with stations positioned to offer strong opportunities for enterprises or vendors. Running through high-density urban areas, the corridor draws a wide, diverse commuter base daily. For the first time in India, a major regional rail system has been designed with comprehensive Multi-Modal Integration.

Stations like Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan demonstrate this approach, offering seamless links to the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, ISBT, and city bus networks. This interconnected access results in higher footfall and significantly strengthens brand exposure, giving businesses a distinct advantage in terms of location and customer engagement.

NCRTC recently floated a separate tender for indoor and in-train advertising rights across the corridor, further expanding opportunities for businesses to engage with a rapidly growing commuter base. With this latest opportunity, the objective is to transform the station premises into vibrant public spaces while generating non-farebox revenue to support long-term system sustainability.

The tender offers a nine-year license period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

