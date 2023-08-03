2 GST tribunal benches will come up in Bengal: WB Finance Minister

Two GST tribunal benches will come up in West Bengal this year, Minister of State for Finance (Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya told the Assembly on Thursday.

The two benches, part of the central Appellate Tribunal, will address the issues of aggrieved parties, she said.

"Two GST tribunal benches will come up in our state and will be functional from October 1. It will facilitate faster resolution of GST-related issues," she said.

Bhattacharya, also the MoS for Health, Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms, told reporters that the benches will function in a phased manner. "We had requested for two benches at the 50th GST Council meeting and the Centre agreed to it," she said.

Bhattacharya, who moved the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said it will help the MSME sector to grow.

The minister also voiced her concern on the rise in online gaming addiction among children and youth and said Bengal had decided to go ahead with the Centre's move to levy 28 per cent tax on online gaming.

"Many BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh have supported West Bengal's stand of imposing 28% tax on online gaming though few others argued against it," the minister said.

She said the state will put its whole machinery to use to ensure online gaming is taxed.

