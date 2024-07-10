22 dead, Rs 172 cr loss incurred in Himachal Pradesh since monsoon onset

Twenty-two lives have been lost in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and the state has suffered a loss of Rs 172 crore in the two weeks since the monsoon onset on June 27, officials said on Wednesday.

They said eight of them drowned, six fell from height, four were electrocuted and three died of snakebite, while two people were still missing.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, five roads were closed in Mandi, four in Shimla and three in Kangra.

Residents of Lindoor village of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district where cracks appeared during the last monsoon season said they were apprehensive as 14 houses and 200 bigha land could cave in during heavy downpours.

A cow was killed as a wall of a cowshed collapsed following a landslip in the Gheva panchayat of Chail, in Solan district.

According to the weather office, Baijnath received 32 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, followed by Poanta Sahib with 18.4 mm, Dhaulakuan with 17.5 mm, Dharamshala with 11 mm, Dalhousie with 10 mm and Palampur with 8.3 mm.

The meteorological office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and Friday, and predicted a wet spell till July 15.

It also cautioned of damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a night temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day at 37.2 degrees Celsius.