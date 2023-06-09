Home / India News / 3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad

The coal mine collapsed at 10:30 am when local villagers were engaged in mining; the exact number of people killed or trapped is still unknown, says DSP Abhishek Kuma

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad

Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegal mine collapsed in Bhowra in Jharkhand on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred at 10:30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad.

Abhishek Kuma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, said that the exact number of people killed and feared trapped would be known after they are located by the rescuers.
 

As reported by PTI, an eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in. “With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead,” the eyewitness said.

Binod Oraon, Bhowra police station inspector, said the rescue operations were on.

(With agency inputs)

Coal mines Jharkhand illegal mining coal mining

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

