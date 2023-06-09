3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad

Three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegal mine collapsed in Bhowra in Jharkhand on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred at 10:30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad.

Abhishek Kuma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, said that the exact number of people killed and feared trapped would be known after they are located by the rescuers.



VIDEO | Visuals from the site in Jharkhand's Dhanbad where at least three people died and many feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed earlier today. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023

As reported by PTI, an eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in. “With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead,” the eyewitness said.

Binod Oraon, Bhowra police station inspector, said the rescue operations were on.

