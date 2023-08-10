Home / India News / 324 antiquities brought back to India from 2003-2023: Govt to Parliament

A total of 324 antiquities have been brought back to India during 2003-2023, the government informed Parliament on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As many as 157 artefacts and antiquities were handed over by the United States during Prime Minister Modi's visit in Sept '21 (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

He was asked whether it is a fact that a number of stolen Indian antiquities have been brought back to India during the last two decades.

In his response, he also informed the Upper House that a total of 291 antiquities have been retrieved since 2020.

In 2013, one antiquity was returned to India from France; while in 2023, two were returned from Australia, seven from the UK and 85 from the US, according to the data.

A stone sculpture of Nagaraja (the serpent king) was retrieved from Australia in 2020, among the 291 antiquities retrieved since that year.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

