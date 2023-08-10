Home / India News / ED probes Karat-Singham email exchange, fund transfers to scribes

ED probes Karat-Singham email exchange, fund transfers to scribes

The ED, according to the sources, is investigating the 'end use' of the funds

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A dump of email exchanges that include some between American billionaire Neville Roy Singham and senior Com­munist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat are under the scanner of the Enfor­ce­ment Directorate (ED) as part of its money laundering probe against news portal NewsClick, which is alleged to have received dubious funds from the businessman to spread Chinese propaganda, official sources said on Thursday.
 
The federal financial investigation agency is also probing the alleged transfer of funds of about ~40 lakh from NewsClick to family members of activist Teesta Setalvad, transfer of ab­out ~72 lakh to journalist Paranjoy Guha Thak­ur­ta, some employees of News­Click and a few independent med­ia persons over a period of time.
 
It had found that NewsClick also allegedly paid ~17.08 lakh as “salary” to jailed activist Ga­u­tam Navlakha, ~97.32 lakh to Bappaditya Sinha, a sharehol­der in NewsClick and a member of the IT cell of the CPI(M) over an unspecified period.
The ED, according to the sources, is investigating the “end use” of these funds.
 
The online news portal and its activities came under the spotlight again after a recent New York Times report claimed that the outlet was part of a global network that received funding from Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government media machine.
 
The report was also raised in Parliament when Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said early this week that the funds pumped into NewsClick were used to create an anti-India environment and that he had documents pertaining to email exchanges between Karat and Singham.
 
The ED, as part of its crimin­al probe against NewsClick, its promoters and others, is investigating alleged fraudulent foreign funds infusion of more than ~86 crore from entities linked to Singham into its holding company (PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd.) and it is soon expected to file a charge sheet in this case.
 
The ED had first raided the premises of NewsClick in Said­ulajab area of Delhi in Sep­tem­ber, 2021 on charges of money laundering and since then the probe is continuing besides the litigation between the two sides in the Delhi High Court.

Also Read

Neville Roy Singham: The American millionaire with NewsClick-China links

Cloud-interviewing firm Karat sees Indian candidates setting the bar

SC seeks Delhi police's reply on Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against Thakur

Forest conservation Bill passed to benefit corporates: Brinda Karat

Media bodies allege 'targeted campaign' by politicians against NewsClick

Centre says 'not feasible' to change age-limit for civil services aspirants

75% complaints to NCW's NRI Cell in 2019-22 yet to be resolved: Par panel

Par panel for easing criteria for recognised startups to avail tax benefits

'Developed nations overconsuming carbon budget; too little left for others'

Over 240,000 Indians surrendered passports in last 8 years: Govt data

Topics :Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story