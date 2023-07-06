4 IRS officers appointed in CBDT under finance ministry: Govt order

Four IRS officers of the Income Tax Department have been appointed as Members in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Union finance ministry, according to a government order.

The CBDT is the administrative body for the department and it is tasked to collect revenue under various direct tax categories such as personal income tax and corporate tax.

According to the order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday, two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers of the 1987 batch -- Pravin Kumar and Harinder Bir Singh Gill -- and two from the 1988 batch -- Sanjai Kumar Verma and Ravi Agrawal -- have been appointed as Members in the CBDT.

These officers, currently posted in various regions of the tax department, will fill four positions in the CBDT which have been vacant from September 2021 to June 2023.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six Members who are in the rank of special secretary.

The two serving Members in the board are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS. The CBDT Chairman is 1986-batch IRS officer Nitin Gupta.