4 of 5 workers in Delhi-NCR prefer flexible work location to beat the heat

Working from home more often was preferred by 26 per cent, while 24 per cent chose to operate from a cafe or co-working space near their home

Only 16 per cent preferred to work from office exclusively, said survey. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Over 80 per cent of the workforce in SMEs, corporate and other enterprises across Delhi-NCR prefers flexible working locations instead of conventional offices, indicating a need to adapt to the changing climatic conditions, said a survey.

According to 'Hot Summer@Work 2024' survey conducted by The Office Pass (TOP), a flexible co-working space provider, 35 per cent of respondents preferred to come to office 2-3 times a week, indicating a desire for a balanced approach between office and home.

Working from home more often was preferred by 26 per cent, while 24 per cent chose to operate from a cafe or co-working space near their home.

Only 16 per cent preferred to work from office exclusively, it stated adding that over 80 per cent of the workforce prefers flexible working locations instead of conventional offices.

The survey saw participation of over 1,000 employees from SMEs, corporates and some enterprises across Delhi-NCR. The TOP's latest survey was meant to gauge the changes in behaviour employees adopt to make themselves comfortable during summer months.

"The findings are a clear indicator that there is a need to adapt to the changing climatic conditions and also find simple solutions to the day-to-day brewing challenges," Aditya Verma, Founder & CEO, TOP said in a statement.

According to the survey, 63 per cent of respondents preferred smart casuals followed by another 31 per cent preferring super casuals, reflecting a balance between comfort and professionalism.

Interestingly, white emerged as the most favoured colour for office dress during summer with 57 per cent of respondents choosing it as their favourite shade. Blue came next at 18 per cent, beige (12 per cent) and grey (6 per cent).

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

