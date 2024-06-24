Home / Politics / Kerala Assembly passes resolution to change state's name to 'Keralam'

Kerala Assembly passes resolution to change state's name to 'Keralam'

The Kerala Assembly passed the resolution for the second time because the Union Home Ministry, which reviewed the first resolution, suggested some technical changes

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM
It is the second time that the state assembly passed a resolution demanding a change in the name of the state. (Photo: X@pinarayivijayan)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state's name to Keralam'.

The Assembly passed the resolution for the second time because the Union Home Ministry, which reviewed the first resolution, suggested some technical changes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, wanted the union government to change the southern state's name from "Kerala" to "Keralam" in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of the country.

Moving the resolution, the CM said the state was called Keralam' in Malayalam and that the demand to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam-speaking communities had strongly emerged since the time of the national freedom struggle.

But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution. This Assembly requests the Centre to take immediate steps to amend it as Keralam' under Article 3 of the Constitution and have it renamed as Keralam' in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Vijayan said.

It was the second time that the state assembly passed a resolution demanding a change in the name of the state.

The House had passed a similar unanimous resolution in August last year and submitted it to the Centre, but the Union Home Ministry suggested some technical changes in it, Assembly Secretariat sources here said.

After the presentation, the CM also said further examinations demanded some changes in the earlier resolution.

The resolution was accepted by both the members of the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF.

UDF legislator N Shamsudeen suggested some amendments to modify the structure of the resolution, which were rejected by the government later.

Subsequently, it was declared unanimously adopted by the assembly by Speaker A N Shamseer.

Also Read

From books to uniforms: How Kerala schools are embracing gender neutrality

Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala, says IMD: Here is what it means

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

NPST bags online dispute resolution solution contract from DCB Bank

BJP's JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Vaishnaw reviews advanced version of Kavach, directs speedy installation

Chhattisgarh govt to open 33 schools from next session in maoist heartland

Pramod Sawant meets PM in New Delhi, seeks guidance to build 'Viksit Goa'

Fast impacting Atishi's health, doctors advise hospitalisation: AAP

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala AssemblyKerala govt

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story