Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 7 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar

7 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar

Seven men were killed and three injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said

lightning
Lightning flashes : Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Balodabazar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Seven men were killed and three injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place this evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field, a district administration official said. "As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23)," he said. The three injured persons have been hospitalised, the official added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raipur BJP MP seeks govt intervention for rollback of hike in cement prices

Chhattisgarh scientists launch India's first Covid severity biomarker kit

Centre approves 800,000 PMAY houses in rural areas of Chhatisgarh

Nine Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada administration imposes Rs 1,620.5 cr fine on NMDC for violations

Topics :ChhattisgarhLightning strikeAccidentIndian weather

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story