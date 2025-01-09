7-layer security scheme being implemented at Maha Kumbh 2025: IG Tarun Gaba

Days before the commencement of the Mahakumbh festival, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Tarun Gaba said that a 7-layer security scheme is being implemented to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering.

Talking to ANI on Wednesday, Tarun Gaba said, "Mahakumbh 2025 is the biggest gathering of humanity... We are committed to providing good arrangements here and the Mahakumbh festival should be celebrated in a very safe and orderly manner... We are ensuring impenetrable and foolproof security here. We have implemented a 7-layer security scheme in which people will be checked and suspicious persons will be identified at different levels. We are also coordinating with different agencies including state and centre agencies."

"We are also trying to utilise AI-enabled cameras and using a total of 2700 cameras. And we are taking all necessary action to ensure a safe and secure completion of Maha Kumbh."

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police launched an intensive checking campaign under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025.

The campaign focuses on heightened surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities at key locations such as Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections.

The Deputy Inspector General instructed all station in-charges to enhance vigilance in their respective jurisdictions and maintain a proactive approach to security. Special measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, MoS Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, paid a visit to review preparations for the Mahakumbh. He will also conduct a meeting with airport officials to review the arrangements done for the devotees gathering for the religious event. MoS Mohol also performed puja by sipping water at the Triveni Ghat.

Expressing joy, he said that he felt very happy to come here and the preparations have been done very well, adding to which he said, "Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, I will hold a meeting with the airport officials here and review the arrangements made for the facilities of the visitors coming to the Mahakumbh, so that there is no chaos of any kind.