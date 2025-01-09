Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tirupati stampede: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi express grief over loss of lives

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati

PM Modi stated that the state government is providing all possible assistance to the victims of the incident | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the individuals who lost their lives in a tragic stampede that occurred near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

PM Modi stated that the state government is providing all possible assistance to the victims of the incident.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his shock and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Tirupati stampede.

Shah also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Pained by the unfortunate incident of the stampede in the Tirupati temple. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. May the injured recover at the earliest. I am deeply shocked by the stampede incident at the Tirupati Vishnu Niwasam ticket counter. I pray for the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident to rest in peace. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Amit Shah posted on X.

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Tirupati.
 
In the aftermath of the incident, Rahul Gandhi urged Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.
 
In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time."
 
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief and prayed for the peace of the departed souls in the incident.
 
"This accident that happened in Tirupati temple is very sad. May God give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet. I pray to God that the devotees who have been injured get well soon and return to their homes," Kejriwal posted on X.
 
First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

