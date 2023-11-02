Home / India News / 75% defence capital acquisition budget reserved for local cos: Minister

75% defence capital acquisition budget reserved for local cos: Minister

The move is to ensure adequate demand assurance for the domestic industries, he said at the 'India Manufacturing Show-2023' here

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
"These steps will strengthen our MSMEs and make them Aatmanirbhar', he said (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has reserved 75 per cent of the defence capital acquisition budget, which amounts to approximately Rs one lakh crore, for purchases from local companies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The move is to ensure adequate demand assurance for the domestic industries, he said at the 'India Manufacturing Show-2023' here, as he listed the steps taken for MSMEs in the defence sector.

We are the first government which imposed restrictions on itself for the import of weapons. We released five positive indigenisation lists, under which 509 equipment have been identified, the manufacturing of which will now take place in India," Singh said.

In addition, the Minister said four positive indigenisation lists for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) were also promulgated, under which 4,666 items were identified, that will be manufactured within the country.

"These steps will strengthen our MSMEs and make them Aatmanirbhar', he said.

Singh also referred to the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, which was launched to invite new ideas in defence manufacturing through start-ups and innovators.

He added that iDEX Prime was launched to support projects, requiring support beyond Rs 1.5 crore up to Rs 10 crore, to help the start-ups in the defence sector.

Also Read

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Defence industry fulfilling security needs of friendly countries: Rajnath

Gyanvapi survey: Varanasi court gives additional time to ASI till Nov 17

Severe air quality alarm in Delhi-NCR area due to surge in stubble burning

Doctors to get a Unique Identification Number in NMR by the end of 2024

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Zika virus detected in mosquitos in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :defence sectormanufacturing

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story