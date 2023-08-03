Home / India News / 838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

There are over 8.38 lakh voters, including 4.31 lakh female voters, in Mizoram, according to the draft voters' list published on Wednesday, officials said

Press Trust of India Aizawl
The draft electoral rolls were prepared for special summary revision of voter list to include people attaining 18 years of age on October 1, 2023, they said.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts again by 24,545.

As per the draft rolls published by the state election department, out of 8,38,039 electorates, 4,06,747 are males and 4,31,292 females, officials said.

There are 5,021 service voters, including 89 females in the state, they said.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,81,192 followed by south Mizoram's Lunglei district at 98,516 and Lawngtlai at 89,749.

There are six assembly constituencies in Lunglei district.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least electorates at 15,875.

The last date for filing claim (inclusion) and objection is August 31. There are 40 assembly constituencies and 1,276 polling stations in Mizoram. Elections to the 40-assembly seats are due later this year.

In the present assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has 6 members, Congress-5 and BJP has 1 member.

Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as minister in December last year, was expelled from the MNF for 'anti-party activities' in January.

Recently, he announced that he will join the BJP before the state assembly polls.

Topics :MizoramElectionsTourists

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

