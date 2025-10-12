Home / India News / 9 in 10 Indians ready to pay more for certified quality healthcare: Report

9 in 10 Indians ready to pay more for certified quality healthcare: Report

Nearly 90 per cent of patients who sought this information say they would pay more for certified quality

Health, healthcare
While India's healthcare efficiency outperforms global peers, structural and financial pressures reinforce the need for a national framework that sets clear minimum quality standards, enabling patients to make informed healthcare choices, the report, titled 'True Accountable Care: Maximizing Healthcare Delivery Impact, Efficiently', stated. (Photo: unsplash.com)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Around 83 per cent of patients in India seek objective, accessible information to guide their healthcare choices, and nearly 90 per cent are willing to pay more for certified quality, as per a report by FICCI and EY-Parthenon.

While India's healthcare efficiency outperforms global peers, structural and financial pressures reinforce the need for a national framework that sets clear minimum quality standards, enabling patients to make informed healthcare choices, the report, titled 'True Accountable Care: Maximizing Healthcare Delivery Impact, Efficiently', stated.

The report, based on research across 250 hospitals in 40 cities with 75,000 beds, surveys of over 1,000 patients and 100-plus clinicians, consultation with CXOs and investors, stated that bed per capita capacity has doubled since 2000 in India. The country still has one of the lowest hospital bed densities globally and a dual payor-provider fragmentation challenge with just 25-30 beds per hospital compared to over 100 internationally.

The survey finds that about 83 per cent of patients increasingly seek objective, accessible information to guide their choices and would benefit from a single, trusted source of hospital ratings or clinical outcomes.

Nearly 90 per cent of patients who sought this information say they would pay more for certified quality.

Also, the top five payors are driving only 40 per cent of payouts versus 80 per cent in other developed markets.

The report proposes a value digital framework to strengthen accountable healthcare through five key elements: vital infrastructure, advanced interoperability, leveraging intelligent systems, unified care, and evidence-based governance.

Kaivaan Movdawalla, partner and National Healthcare Leader, EY-Parthenon India, said, "Our report shows strong alignment between patients, who seek transparent quality data and clinicians, who are willing to support standardised outcome measurement and reporting.

Varun Khanna, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Group MD, Quality Care India Limited (Care, KIMS & Evercare) said, "This report is both a mirror and a map, reflecting how far India's healthcare system has come and outlining where it needs to go next".

"The next phase must be about value, not volume: aligning incentives around outcomes, patient experience, and long-term health. The fact that nearly 90 per cent of clinicians recognise the need for standardised pathways and outcome measures is a strong signal that the system is ready for this transformation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttarakhand GST raid uncovers tax evasion racket involving senior official

ED offers Flipkart to settle Fema case by paying penalty, admitting fault

Zubeen Garg's associate Arun appears before CID in singer's death probe

Tamil Nadu remains polio free for 21 years, says Minister Ma Subramanian

Constitution has ensured India remains strong, united, says CJI Gavai

Topics :healthcareIndiaFICCI

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story