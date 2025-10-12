Tamil Nadu remains polio free for 21 years, says Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu has remained polio free for 21 consecutive years, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

After launching a polio camp in neighbouring Chengalpattu, one of the six districts for polio camps, he said a target has been set to vaccinate 7.88 lakh infants in these districts.

The India Experts Advisory Group has identified 269 districts in 21 States as vulnerable for polio diseases in view of the spread of virus in neighbouring countries, he said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said six districts from Tamil Nadu -- Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar were selected among the 269 districts for the conduct of the polio camp under the Sub-National Immunisation Day round for polio vaccination as suggested by IEAG.

"With the spread of polio virus in neighbouring countries and based on the guidelines putforth by the IEAG, six districts from Tamil Nadu have been shortlisted for conducting the camp," he said. In all the six districts, polio camp has been organised in 7,091 places which include primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres among others. "We have targeted to administer the vaccine to 7.88 lakh babies and all measures have been taken in this connection," the minister said. Subramanian said efforts have also been taken to provide the vaccination in bus terminus, railway stations, check posts, airports while more than 27,000 sanitary workers, volunteers, teachers have been roped in for the smooth conduct of the camps.