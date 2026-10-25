A Kerala case, two decades later: Gyanesh Kumar faces renewed questions

Gyanesh Kumar, 62-year-old Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), is facing mounting political pressure in Delhi, where Opposition parties, protesters from the Cockroach Janata Party and several other groups are demanding his resignation over controversies surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including voter deletions and changes involving Form 6.

At the same time, a two-decade-old corruption allegation from his tenure in Kerala has resurfaced. Earlier this month, state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala ordered a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) investigation into alleged irregularities in the Public Works Department (PWD), when Kumar was its secretary as a Kerala-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

In late September, Thomas Isaac, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, alleged that Kumar was removed as PWD secretary after ordering a vigilance inquiry in 2006. Isaac told Business Standard that Kumar’s name had reportedly surfaced in connection with Been’s death, amid allegations of harassment, demands for bribes and delays in clearing bills.

The case dates to 2006, when Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, chief project manager of the PATI-BEL consortium, died by suicide. The joint venture between Malaysian company PATI and Kerala-based Bhageeratha Engineering was responsible for upgrading a major section of Phase I of the World Bank-assisted Kerala State Transport Project’s road programme.

Separately, former Kerala chief secretary Jiji Thomson told local media that Kumar had approached him in 2019 to ask whether he would consider contesting that year’s Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta.

However, a former government official told Business Standard that reports claiming Kumar’s name appeared in the suicide note were incorrect. Veteran journalist and author M G Radhakrishnan, who covered the case in 2006, said the episode was seen primarily as a reflection of alleged malpractices in the PWD, including corruption and delays in clearing bills. Kumar’s name, he said, was not specifically highlighted.

Isaac, who served as finance minister in the V S Achuthanandan government from 2006 to 2011, said outstanding bills amounted to just ~13 crore. “There were bigger allegations that work was not completed, and Kumar used to blame the contractor. At the same time, he was not issuing any liquidated damages claim on the company,” Isaac said.

Two other preliminary inquiries involving Kumar during the period — one concerning alleged overpayment to a contractor and another relating to bridge construction — also reportedly found no proof of wrongdoing.

The vigilance department investigated the allegations in 2006-07 and cleared him, according to media reports. The fresh complaint has raised questions about whether new evidence exists to justify reopening the case. The department, according to certain media report, is reluctant to revisit its findings without fresh evidence.

Born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Kumar studied civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur before joining the IAS in 1988 as a Kerala-cadre officer.

“I never came across a suicide note that mentioned the current CEC’s name,” Radhakrishnan said, adding that allegations could nevertheless be investigated.

Kumar’s record in Kerala has drawn both praise and criticism. K V Thomas, former Union minister and a long-time Parliament member from Ernakulam, described him as efficient but said he had faced “some corruption charges” early in his career.

Former bureaucrats have questioned the need to revive allegations examined nearly two decades ago. “I have found him to be a competent, objective and systematic official. Coming up with a controversy after 20 years does not make any sense,” said E K Bharat Bhushan, former Kerala chief secretary and director general of civil aviation.

If vigilance declines to pursue the matter, the state government could consider a Crime Branch investigation or a special task force probe into Been’s death.

“He was always loyal to the ruling parties. I found him to be an efficient official, as we interacted closely when he was posted as the collector in Ernakulam,” Thomas told Business Standard.

As Ernakulam collector, Kumar was associated with the beautification of the riverfront and Marine Drive and played a key role in the Goshree Bridges project, connecting Vypin and other islands to the mainland.

During the 2003 Ernakulam Lok Sabha byelection, live counting trends began to be shared with the media under his leadership, an early example of using technology to speed up election administration.