AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend Sanjay Singh, which was adopted by the House by voice vote

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour".

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

They were demanding a statement from the prime minister in the House on the Manipur issue.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentAAPRajya SabhaAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

