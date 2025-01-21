Productivity falls after 8 hours, work-life balance vital: Adar Poonawalla

Working hours for people vary based on individual roles, but sustained overwork shouldn’t be the norm, believes Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India. Expressing skepticism about the efficiency of longer workweeks, Poonawalla argued that productivity typically declines after eight hours of work, according to a report by Business Today. His remarks came in response to recent debates sparked by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s highly-debated proposal of 90-hour workweeks for employees.

Poonawalla said, “Working eight hours is good, sometimes everyone has to stretch, but it can’t be the norm.” He said that working hours depend on the journey and stage of business. “If you are an entrepreneur building a business, you should work hard and do whatever it takes,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of work-life balance, Poonawalla rejected the concept of excessively long workweeks. He acknowledged the value of hard work but stressed the need for employees to maintain a social life and achieve balance. “These chaps feel that hard work is very important, there is no debate and substitute for hard work. But of course, you need to have a social life and balance your life so that you can come back refreshed to work and be productive,” Poonawalla said, according to Business Today.

For business leaders, Poonawalla mentioned the importance of activities beyond regular office hours, such as networking, fundraising, and engaging with government officials, which he described as equally significant. His comments followed remarks from Subrahmanyan and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who suggested a 70-hour workweek to enhance productivity.

Emphasising human limitations, Poonawalla said, “Human beings can’t be productive beyond 8-9 hours. Sometimes, you have to put in those hours, and it is fine, but you can’t do that every day.” He dismissed the theory of constant work, saying, “From Monday to Sunday, you can’t just be in the office working. That is a bit impractical.”

Defending Subrahmanyan and Murthy, Poonawalla suggested that their statements might have been intended to inspire dedication and hard work, rather than imply a literal expectation of continuous work throughout the year.