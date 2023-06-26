Home / India News / Adhir Ranjan requests security for media during Bengal panchayat polls

Adhir Ranjan requests security for media during Bengal panchayat polls

Choudhury reminded the Governor that in the past, many media persons wore injured and killed in the incidents of violence

ANI
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Congress West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary shot off a letter to West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose on providing security cover to the media personnel during the ensuing panchayat election in the state.

In the letter he descibed the state of West Bengal to be on the 'volcano of violence'. "I beg to state that prior to the Panchayat Elections, 2023, the state of West Bengal is literally on the volcano of violence with as many as 10 persons having been fallen victims to crude violence since the Issuance of notifications for the said elections on 8th June," he wrote.

"The unchained beasts of violence and Intimidation are likely to swagger over the entire state following the articulate and inarticulate commands of the leadership of the ruling party," he wrote in the letter mentioning that under such circumstances the electorate including media personnel and vote-workers are not safe.

Furthering his demand for protection to media personnels during polls, Choudhury said, "It is known to Your Excellency that in a democratic set-up like ours the mass media are regarded the fourth pillar of democracy. Before and during the poll the media personnel cover the entire clection scenarios taking serious risk of their life."

Choudhury reminded the Governor that in the past, many media persons wore injured and killed in the incidents of violence. "The entire media world and I myself will remain ever beholden to you, if you kindly issue order or do whist is required for providing security cover for the media persons on duty," he requested.

Also Read

MHA offers to deploy 337 companies of central forces for WB panchayat polls

Bengal panchayat poll: Raj Bhavan to directly monitor reports of violence

Union minister RK Ranjan's house torched in Manipur as violence intensifies

Bengal panchayat polls: SEC demands central force company for each district

Bengal panchayat polls: BJP questions justification of all-party meet now

1,500 drivers write to Kailash Gahlot on Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme

Late pick-up, but monsoon on track to cover entire country by early July

Protesting wrestlers rule out hitting roads again, say fight will be legal

PM Modi's Egypt visit: Expanding ties in trade, renewables, IT discussed

China helping Pak Army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

Topics :West BengalWB Panchayat PollsAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryCongress

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story