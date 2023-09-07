Home / India News / Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

The spacecraft, which is on a mission to study the sun, is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point

BS Web Team New Delhi
Aditya-L1

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's first mission to the sun, has captured a selfie with the Earth and the moon from space on its way to its destination, Lagrange Point 1.

The spacecraft, which is on a mission to study the sun, is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point, a unique location in space where the gravitational forces of the sun and the Earth are in equilibrium.

Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2 from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh.

Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory mission, has completed two Earth-bound manoeuvres as it moves ahead on its path to reach its destination, which is nearly 1.5 million km away.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: Why rover is in 'sleep mode' and other mission updates

The spacecraft has seven payloads to observe various aspects of the sun, including its photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. It will measure the variation in magnetic field strength at the halo orbit around L1.

The ISRO's solar mission will focus on understanding solar eruptive events and their impact on space weather. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange Point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million km from the Earth, in the direction of the sun.

The visible emission line coronagraph (VELC), the primary payload of Aditya L1, will send 1,440 images per day to the ground station for analysis upon reaching the intended orbit.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

G20 Summit: Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi

Centre seeks public comments on draft guidelines on dark patterns

Ahead of G20 Summit, PM Modi asks rich nations to soften climate demands

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

G20 presidency aims to bridge divides, sow seeds of collaboration: PM Modi

Topics :ISROisro launchBS Web ReportsIndian Space Research OrganisationSolar mission

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story