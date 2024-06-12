After Reasi terror attack, J-K's Doda, Kathua districts targeted: 10 points

Amid heightened security tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, search operation continued on Wednesday as the security personnel ramped up efforts to nab a terrorist hiding in Saida Sukhal village in Kathua district.

10 updates on two fresh terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir:

Doda terror attack latest updates

1. In a separate terror attack in Doda district, three security personnel were injured during an exchange of firing after the terrorists targeted a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and the police on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road late Tuesday night.

2. According to the police officials, the encounter is still underway and as a result, the movement of traffic has been suspended on Bhadarwah-Pathankot Highway. A total of six security personnel have been injured in the overnight encounters at the two spots.

Kathua village terror attack latest updates

3. On the three terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain blamed Pakistan and remarked that the Kathua attack appears to be a result of fresh infiltration via the border. “It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country,” he told reporters, adding that while a terrorist has been killed, the search for the other is underway.

4. The police have also refuted the fake reports that certain villagers were taken hostage by the terrorists in the fresh attacks. “It has come to our attention that a significant amount of fake news is circulating on social media. These false reports claim that three dead bodies of civilians have been recovered from a certain site and that terrorists have taken some villagers hostage,” J&K ADGP said in a post on X.

5. The Kathua search operation is underway near Koota Morhunder Hiranagar police station limits. Subsequently, the officials have surrounded the area and launched a house-to-house search in an effort to nab the terrorists. The injured person, identified as Omkar Nath, suffered an arm injury in the attack on the village. He was taken to the hospital and is reported to be under stable condition. A CRPF personnel was also killed in the overnight operation.

6. According to the officials, the villagers got suspicious of the terrorists after they asked for water from multiple houses. When villagers raised an alarm, the terrorists fired randomly, injuring one person.

7. One of the two terrorists, who tried to lob a grenade at the police party, was killed in the operation, news agency PTI reported citing the police. The officials have recovered an AK assault rifle and a rucksack from his possession. Meanwhile, to nab the other terrorist, drones have been deployed in Kathua to bolster the search efforts.

Reasi terror attack investigation latest updates:

8) The two fresh attacks by the terrorists followed right after the Reasi terror attack, in which a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra was targeted on Sunday. The attack resulted in the bus falling into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 41 injured.

9. The police have also released the sketch of a terrorist involved in the Reasi attack and announced a Rs 20-lakh reward for any information about him.

10) The Reasi district police have also issued phone numbers to seek any reliable information from the general public.

SSP Reasi - 9205571332

ASP Reasi - 9419113159

DySP HQ Reasi - 9419133499

SHO Pouni - 7051003214

SHO Ransoo- 7051003213