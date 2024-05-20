Four suspected ISIS terrorists held at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat

Four suspected ISIS terrorists, who are Sri Lankan nationals, were arrested at the Ahmedabad airpor t on Monday, the Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.





ALSO READ: Russia blames Ukraine for concert attack despite its denial, Isis claim At present, the agency is interrogating the detained persons. The suspected terrorists were arrested when they were allegedly waiting at the airport for their handler, NDTV reported. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

More details regarding the arrests are awaited.

Notably, the Ahmedabad airport, also known as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport , had received a bomb threat email on May 12 which turned out to be a hoax following an extensive search operation on the premises.

The development happened while India is undergoing voting today for the phase five of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The elections, which began on April 19, will conclude on June 1 and results will be announced on June 4.

Gujarat went to polls in a single phase on May 7.

Incidentally, a terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday, in which a former sarpanch was killed and a tourist couple injured.

Baramulla is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and among the seats to go under polling today.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse Tabres, in Yannar in Anantnag. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In August last year, the ATS arrested three persons from Rajkot for their alleged links to Al Qaeda. They were prima facie working for a Bangladeshi handler to radicalise and recruit people for the banned terrorist organisation.